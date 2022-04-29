New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707098/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026



Automated and rapid microbiological tests represent diagnostic methods/instruments that enable rapid and swift detection, identification and characterization of pathogens in a given specimen sample. Clinical diagnostics, environmental applications, and food and beverage testing labs use rapid microbial testing to identify microbes from different types of samples. Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising global prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, increasing food safety concerns, growing need for fast and easy diagnosis, rising public-private investments, funding, and research grants, and sustained technological advancements. Continued technological advancements in terms of improved functionality, efficiency, efficacy, faster results, and accuracy are driving the adoption of microbial testing in academic institutes, research laboratories, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Rapid advancements in microbial testing help in overcoming limitations such as an extensive period of exposure to pathogenic strains and long procedural times associated with traditional testing methods. In addition, these tests serve as a cost-effective alternative to microbial identification by enabling reduction in the consumable cost per procedure.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AISS (clinical) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.4% share of the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market. The surge in the occurrences of STDs, such as GC/Chlamydia, HIV and Syphilis, has turned STD rapid tests into the most dynamic and vigorous segment of the market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $709.2 Million by 2026



The Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$709.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$766.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, due to technological advancements related to rapid microbial testing, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing food safety concerns. Asia-Pacific region presents considerable growth opportunities due to the rising healthcare expenditure and expanding initiatives for promotion of the use of advanced technologies in rapid microbiology testing.



ABCS (Clinical) Segment to Reach $530.3 Million by 2026



In the global ABCS (Clinical) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Clinical Microbiology Gains Prominence as Scientists Mobilize

United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate

People Against the Novel Coronavirus: COVID-19 Tests Per

Million Population by Country (As of 15 June 2021)

A New, 20-Minute Assay for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction

Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and

Rapid Microbiological Testing

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future

Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing

Practices

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe

Tests

Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs

Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated

Microbiology Systems

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for

Rapid Microbiology Testing

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under

Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in

Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below

5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children

Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected

by Age Group

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April 2020

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory

Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology

Tests

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5 concentration

(µg/m³) for 2020

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim

at Faster Diagnosis

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight

against Bacteremia

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid

Microbiological Testing Market

Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity

of Rapid Microbial Tests

Healthcare Needs of the World?s Aging Population: Potential

Opportunity in Store

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel

Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and

2050

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and

Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for

Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its

Full Potential

Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology

Testing Market

Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid

Microbiological Testing

Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-

Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Global Food Safety Testing Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment

for 2020

Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution

Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid

Microbiological Testing

Automation of Food Microbiology Labs

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing

Technologies

Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology

Testing Market

Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the

Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for

Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma

Laboratories

Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry

Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in

Biopharmaceuticals

Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for

Pharmaceutical Industry

Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging

Space

Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in

Drug Development Industry

FDA?s Requirements for Validation of RMM

EMA?s Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing

Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for

Quality Control of Advanced Therapies

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid

Microbial Testing Tools

Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of

Microbial strains

Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST

Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST

Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing

Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in

Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market



