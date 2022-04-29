Palisade Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Management and KOL Roundtable Event

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor Management and KOL Roundtable Event on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.



Participating from the Palisade Bio management team will be Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dawson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Robert McRae, Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategic Development.

Joining Palisade Bio management will be Key Opinion Leader, David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, MAMSE. Dr. Hoyt is the Executive Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Founding Member of the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators™, Member of the ACS Steering Committee for the Academy, and Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the University of California, Irvine.

As part of the virtual event, Palisade Bio will discuss the importance of intestinal barrier health and how it is developing targeted therapeutics to protect and repair the integrity of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event will be available in the Latest Events and Presentations section of the Investor page of Palisade Bio website (palisadebio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About LB1148

LB1148 is a novel oral liquid formulation of the well-characterized digestive enzyme inhibitor, tranexamic acid (“TXA”), with potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. The therapy is being developed for administration prior to major surgeries that are at risk of disrupting the intestinal epithelial barrier. Evidence suggests that the release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and the formation of postoperative adhesions. By inhibiting the activity of these digestive proteases, LB1148 has the potential to prevent damage to GI tissues, accelerate the time to the return of normal GI function, and shorten the duration of costly post-surgery hospital stays.

The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to LB1148 for two clinical indications: reduction of adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery and treatment of postoperative GI dysfunction in pediatric patients undergoing cardiac surgery.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that aid patients suffering with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing toward Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in the return of bowel function and a decrease in the length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with the chronic disruption to the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements, including, without limitation, statements related to expectations regarding Palisade’s plans for future presentations at investor conferences. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio’s Yearly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

