The Worldwide Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry is Expected to Reach $61.8 Billion by 2027

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 18.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Starship Technologies, JD.com, Nuro, Amazon, Gophr, Nippon Logistics, Yamato Transport, Mangologistics Group, Rajapack, Hubl Logistics, Nuevastech, XPO Logistics, Kiwi Campus, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Wing Aviation LLC, Flirtey, Aerodyne Group, Savioke, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Adoption of Self-Ruling Vehicles to Deliver

4.1.2 Insourcing Last Mile Deliveries

4.1.3 Reduction in Delivery Cost

4.1.4 Increase in Demand For The Fast Delivery of Packages

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure

4.2.2 Technical Limitations

4.2.3 Government Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Expansion of e-Commerce

4.3.2 Technological Advancements In Delivery Vehicles

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Safety & Security Issues

4.4.2 Availability of Alternatives



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed-Wing

6.3 Rotary-Wing

6.4 Hybrid



7 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Logistics & Transportation

7.3 Healthcare & Pharmacy

7.4 Retail & Food Delivery



8 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground Delivery Bots

8.3 Self-Driving Vehicles

8.4 Aerial Delivery Drones



9 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Components

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.3 Software

9.4 Services



10 Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Short Range (< 20 Km)

10.3 Long Range (> 20 Km)



11 Americas' Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Starship Technologies

16.2 JD.com

16.3 Nuro

16.4 Amazon

16.5 Gophr

16.6 Nippon Logistics

16.7 Yamato Transport

16.8 Mangologistics Group

16.9 Rajapack

16.10 Hubl Logistics

16.11 Nuevastech

16.12 XPO Logistics

16.13 Kiwi Campus

16.14 Zipline

16.15 United Parcel Service

16.16 Wing Aviation LLC

16.17 Flirtey

16.18 Aerodyne Group

16.19 Savioke

16.20 Airbus Group SE

16.21 Altitude Angel

16.22 Cheetah Logistic Technology

16.23 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

16.24 DroneScan

16.25 Flytrex Inc.

16.26 Hardis Group

16.27 Matternet Inc.

16.28 Skycart Inc.

16.29 Unsupervised.AI

16.30 Workhorse Group Inc.

16.31 Zipline International Inc.

16.32 Wingcopter

16.33 Savioke

16.34 Astral Aerial Solutions

16.35 Marble Robot

16.36 DHL International Gmbh

16.37 United Service Parcel of America



17 Appendix



