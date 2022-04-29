New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Bicycles Market to Reach $78 Billion by 2026



Growing consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, technological advancements, new product introductions, growing global health awareness, the environmental benefits of cycling, rising fuel/energy prices, and government initiatives are major factors bolstering demand in the market. Initiatives taken by governments in various countries in terms of establishing the necessary infrastructure, and growing number of cycling events is also propelling demand for various types of bicycles. The popularity of electric bikes is increasing day-by-day, boosted by the launch of an array of electric bike styles and models. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the market in the coming years. The bicycle industry witnessed a notable surge in sales as people avoided using public transport due to risk of infection.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycles estimated at US$54.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026



The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Cross-country bicycling is quite popular in the US and many new bike trails are being developed to cater to this segment. The popularity of mountain bikes also reflects this trend. While older users tend to use bicycles, especially electric powered bicycles as a means of local transportation, younger age group people utilize bicycles for recreation purposes such as cross-country biking. Bicycles are the most affordable form of transportation and are hence popular in developing countries. Congestion, affordability, and easy maneuverability of bicycles make Japan a major market.



Mountain Bicycles Segment to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2026



A mountain bicycle or mountain bike, also referred to as MTB or all-terrain bicycle (ATB), is a bike designed for off-road cycling. Wheels employed in mountain bicycles are designed wide and knobby for shock absorption and good traction on uneven terrain. The popularity of mountain bicycles can be attributed to two main factors. The first is, inclusion of mountain biking in Olympic Games since 1996. The second reason is promotion of mountain biking by the ski resort industry. In the global Mountain Bicycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 870 Featured) -

Accell Group N. V.

Currie Technologies®

Raleigh Ltd.

Winora Staiger GmbH

Amer Sports Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Campagnolo S.r.l

Cycleurope AB

Dorel Industries Inc.

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Pacific Cycle Group

Schwinn Bicycles

Fox Factory, Inc.

Giant

Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Huffy Corporation

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Montague Corp.

M S Bhogal and Sons

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Shimano, Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SRAM LLC

Tandem Group plc

TI Cycles of India

Trek Bicycle Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns

Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage

Market Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets

US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains

Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of

COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry

despite Challenges

An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components

Bicycles-Bill of Material

Bicycles-Bill of Material

Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling

Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever

Bicycles Market: A Prelude

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of

Total Population (2019E)

Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review

Pricing of Bicycles

Global High-End Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown

of Revenue by Region

Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis

Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High &

Dry Temporarily

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Production & Export Scenario

Value Exports of Bicycles by Select Country (2019E)

Competitive Landscape

Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain

Bicycles Product Mix of Merida (2019)

Bicycles Product Mix of Giant (2019)

Bicycle Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic

Region (2019)

Bicycle Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Segment (2019)

Bicycle Product Mix of Accell (2019)

Parts Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region

(2019)

Parts Product Mix of Accell (2019)

Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges

Bicycle Components Market

Leading Players in the Global Bicycle Components Market (2019):

Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano and Others

Leading Players in the Global Road Bicycle Components Market:

(2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, KMC,

FSA and Others

Leading Players in the Global Mountain Bicycle Components

Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for

Shimano, SRAM, KMC, and Others

Breakdown of Shimano?s Bicycle Components Sales (in %) by

Geographic Region (2019)

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Bicycles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur

Demand

Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming

CO2 Emissions (in Billion Tons of CO2) by Select Region/Country

(2019)

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and

Others

World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select

Countries/Region

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely

Impact Market

Global Passenger Cars Market (2019): Breakdown of Number of

Cars per 1000 People in Select Countries

Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Technological Advancements & Improvements

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Select Key Innovations-2019

Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past

Innovative E-Bikes

Gearing

Electronic Shifting

?Self-filling? Bottle

Bicycle Seat for Elderly

BSMART Technology

Collision-warning Sensor

Power Generating Bicycles

Copenhagen Wheel

Bike Trainer

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

Distribution Channels

Spike in Online Sales



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bicycles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hybrid Bicycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Bicycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Road

Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Road Bicycles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Road Bicycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mountain Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mountain Bicycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mountain Bicycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Youth Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Youth Bicycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Youth Bicycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Bicycles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Bicycles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parts & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Parts & Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Parts & Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Recreation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Racing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Racing by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Racing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Physical Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Interest in Cycling,

Benefiting Bicycle Sales

Focus on Health & Fitness and Recreational Cycling Fuels Market

Prospects

US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cyclists by Gender

for 2019

US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cyclists by Age

Group for 2019

Cycling Grows in Importance for Transportation

Cars Remain the Preferred Transportation Mode: % of Americans

Commuting by Mode of Transportation for 2019

Changing Consumer Preferences & Innovations Spur Market

Opportunities

Biking Infrastructure and Adoption of Bike-Friendly Initiatives

Drive Growth

Electric Bicycles Continue to Gain Popularity

Carbon Fiber Usage Drives Outsourcing in Bicycle Production

Manufacturers Focus on Commuter Bicycles

Distribution Channels

US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by

Distribution Channel for 2019

Competition

US Bicycle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by

Leading Brands for 2019

US Road Bicycles Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Brand for

2019

US Mountain Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Brand for 2019

US Hybrid Bicycles Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Brand

for 2019

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -

Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth

Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Structure

Bike Rental Schemes Gain Popularity

End Users

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,

Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

A Primer

Japanese Bicycles Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Production by Category

Shimano Bicycle Component Sales (2019E): Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Geographic Region

E-bikes Market Segment to Expand

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -

Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth

Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Chinese Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Demand by Category

Chinese Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Distribution Channel

Growing Disposable Incomes to Spur Demand for High-End Bicycles

Chinese High-End* Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Company

Demand for E-Bikes: A Review

Electric Bike Ownership in China (2016-2022E)

Market Regulations on E-Bikes

Bike Sharing Influences Bicycles Trends

Export Scenario

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -

Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth

Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Ramps Up Popularity of Bicycles in Europe

European Funding for Cycling (Euro per Person) during COVID-19:

January-September 2020

e-bikes Grow in Popularity

E-Bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2010-2019

European Electric Bicycles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Select Leading Countries

Children?s Bicycle Market

Bicycle Sharing Schemes to Benefit Demand

Cycle Production in Europe

Bicycle Production in EU 27: Production in Million Units for

2012 through 2019

Bicycle Production in EU by Country: 2019

Major Cycling Trends

Road and Mountain Bikes: Key Prevailing Trends

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Netherlands

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,

Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Speeds up Cycling Initiatives

Electric-Powered Bicycles Gain Momentum

City Bikes Remain Popular

French Bicycle Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Usage

Type for Leisure, Mobility, and Sports

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,

Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Leads to Spike in Bicycle Usage

Market Overview

Frequency of Use of Bicycles in Germany among Adults

The Newsmakers

Channels of Distribution

German Bicycle Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Distribution Channel - Specialist Bicycle Dealers,

Mass Merchants/Alternative Channels, and Online

Specialist Bicycle Shops Gain Significance

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,

Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,

Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &

Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -

Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth

Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid

Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,

Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,

Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -

Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Scenario

UK Bicycle Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Type for Mountain Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Hybrid Bicycles,

Youth Bicycles, and Others

Bicycle Market in the UK (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by Bicycle User Group - Commuters, Enthusiast, Family

User, and Recreational User

Cycling in the UK (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Distance

Travelled by Frequency of Use by Cyclists/Bicycle Users

The UK Bicycle Market (2020E): Bicycle Ownership (in %) by Age



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________