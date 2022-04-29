New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Bicycles Market to Reach $78 Billion by 2026
Growing consumer inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, technological advancements, new product introductions, growing global health awareness, the environmental benefits of cycling, rising fuel/energy prices, and government initiatives are major factors bolstering demand in the market. Initiatives taken by governments in various countries in terms of establishing the necessary infrastructure, and growing number of cycling events is also propelling demand for various types of bicycles. The popularity of electric bikes is increasing day-by-day, boosted by the launch of an array of electric bike styles and models. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the market in the coming years. The bicycle industry witnessed a notable surge in sales as people avoided using public transport due to risk of infection.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycles estimated at US$54.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026
The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Cross-country bicycling is quite popular in the US and many new bike trails are being developed to cater to this segment. The popularity of mountain bikes also reflects this trend. While older users tend to use bicycles, especially electric powered bicycles as a means of local transportation, younger age group people utilize bicycles for recreation purposes such as cross-country biking. Bicycles are the most affordable form of transportation and are hence popular in developing countries. Congestion, affordability, and easy maneuverability of bicycles make Japan a major market.
Mountain Bicycles Segment to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2026
A mountain bicycle or mountain bike, also referred to as MTB or all-terrain bicycle (ATB), is a bike designed for off-road cycling. Wheels employed in mountain bicycles are designed wide and knobby for shock absorption and good traction on uneven terrain. The popularity of mountain bicycles can be attributed to two main factors. The first is, inclusion of mountain biking in Olympic Games since 1996. The second reason is promotion of mountain biking by the ski resort industry. In the global Mountain Bicycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 870 Featured) -
- Accell Group N. V.
- Currie Technologies®
- Raleigh Ltd.
- Winora Staiger GmbH
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.
- Avon Cycles Ltd.
- Campagnolo S.r.l
- Cycleurope AB
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
- Pacific Cycle Group
- Schwinn Bicycles
- Fox Factory, Inc.
- Giant
- Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Hero Cycles Ltd.
- Huffy Corporation
- Merida Industry Co., Ltd.
- Montague Corp.
- M S Bhogal and Sons
- Santa Cruz Bicycles
- Shimano, Inc.
- Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
- SRAM LLC
- Tandem Group plc
- TI Cycles of India
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom
Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns
Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage
Market Prospects
COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets
US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains
Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of
COVID-19 Restrictions
COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry
despite Challenges
An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components
Bicycles-Bill of Material
Bicycles-Bill of Material
Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling
Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever
Bicycles Market: A Prelude
Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace
Market Overview
Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of
Total Population (2019E)
Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review
Pricing of Bicycles
Global High-End Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenue by Region
Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis
Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High &
Dry Temporarily
Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground
Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution
Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand
Growth Restraints
Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries
Production & Export Scenario
Value Exports of Bicycles by Select Country (2019E)
Competitive Landscape
Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain
Bicycles Product Mix of Merida (2019)
Bicycles Product Mix of Giant (2019)
Bicycle Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic
Region (2019)
Bicycle Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Segment (2019)
Bicycle Product Mix of Accell (2019)
Parts Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region
(2019)
Parts Product Mix of Accell (2019)
Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges
Bicycle Components Market
Leading Players in the Global Bicycle Components Market (2019):
Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano and Others
Leading Players in the Global Road Bicycle Components Market:
(2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, KMC,
FSA and Others
Leading Players in the Global Mountain Bicycle Components
Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for
Shimano, SRAM, KMC, and Others
Breakdown of Shimano?s Bicycle Components Sales (in %) by
Geographic Region (2019)
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Bicycles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur
Demand
Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming
CO2 Emissions (in Billion Tons of CO2) by Select Region/Country
(2019)
Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage
Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas
Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum
World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and
Others
World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select
Countries/Region
Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions
Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles
27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment
Wheels Become Stronger
Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential
Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate
Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes
Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes
Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue
Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth
Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding
Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects
Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely
Impact Market
Global Passenger Cars Market (2019): Breakdown of Number of
Cars per 1000 People in Select Countries
Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers
Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry
Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration
Technological Advancements & Improvements
Cyclist Safety First
Navigation Convenience
Bike Security
Select Key Innovations-2019
Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past
Innovative E-Bikes
Gearing
Electronic Shifting
?Self-filling? Bottle
Bicycle Seat for Elderly
BSMART Technology
Collision-warning Sensor
Power Generating Bicycles
Copenhagen Wheel
Bike Trainer
Innovative Products and Solutions
Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem
Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking
Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans
Distribution Channels
Spike in Online Sales
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bicycles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hybrid Bicycles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Bicycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Road
Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Road Bicycles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Road Bicycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mountain Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mountain Bicycles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mountain Bicycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Youth Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Youth Bicycles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Youth Bicycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Bicycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Bicycles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Bicycles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parts & Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Recreation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Racing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Racing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Racing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Physical Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Interest in Cycling,
Benefiting Bicycle Sales
Focus on Health & Fitness and Recreational Cycling Fuels Market
Prospects
US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cyclists by Gender
for 2019
US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Cyclists by Age
Group for 2019
Cycling Grows in Importance for Transportation
Cars Remain the Preferred Transportation Mode: % of Americans
Commuting by Mode of Transportation for 2019
Changing Consumer Preferences & Innovations Spur Market
Opportunities
Biking Infrastructure and Adoption of Bike-Friendly Initiatives
Drive Growth
Electric Bicycles Continue to Gain Popularity
Carbon Fiber Usage Drives Outsourcing in Bicycle Production
Manufacturers Focus on Commuter Bicycles
Distribution Channels
US Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Distribution Channel for 2019
Competition
US Bicycle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by
Leading Brands for 2019
US Road Bicycles Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Brand for
2019
US Mountain Bicycles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Brand for 2019
US Hybrid Bicycles Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Brand
for 2019
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -
Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth
Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Structure
Bike Rental Schemes Gain Popularity
End Users
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,
Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
A Primer
Japanese Bicycles Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Production by Category
Shimano Bicycle Component Sales (2019E): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Geographic Region
E-bikes Market Segment to Expand
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -
Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth
Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Chinese Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Demand by Category
Chinese Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Distribution Channel
Growing Disposable Incomes to Spur Demand for High-End Bicycles
Chinese High-End* Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Company
Demand for E-Bikes: A Review
Electric Bike Ownership in China (2016-2022E)
Market Regulations on E-Bikes
Bike Sharing Influences Bicycles Trends
Export Scenario
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -
Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth
Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Ramps Up Popularity of Bicycles in Europe
European Funding for Cycling (Euro per Person) during COVID-19:
January-September 2020
e-bikes Grow in Popularity
E-Bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2010-2019
European Electric Bicycles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Select Leading Countries
Children?s Bicycle Market
Bicycle Sharing Schemes to Benefit Demand
Cycle Production in Europe
Bicycle Production in EU 27: Production in Million Units for
2012 through 2019
Bicycle Production in EU by Country: 2019
Major Cycling Trends
Road and Mountain Bikes: Key Prevailing Trends
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Netherlands
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,
Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Speeds up Cycling Initiatives
Electric-Powered Bicycles Gain Momentum
City Bikes Remain Popular
French Bicycle Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Usage
Type for Leisure, Mobility, and Sports
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,
Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Leads to Spike in Bicycle Usage
Market Overview
Frequency of Use of Bicycles in Germany among Adults
The Newsmakers
Channels of Distribution
German Bicycle Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Distribution Channel - Specialist Bicycle Dealers,
Mass Merchants/Alternative Channels, and Online
Specialist Bicycle Shops Gain Significance
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles,
Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by Product Segment - Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles,
Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts &
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Bicycles by Product Segment -
Hybrid Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth
Bicycles, Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Youth Bicycles,
Other Bicycles and Parts & Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bicycles by End-Use - Transportation, Recreation, Racing,
Physical Training and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Bicycles by End-Use -
Transportation, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bicycles by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Recreation, Racing, Physical Training and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Bicycles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Scenario
UK Bicycle Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Type for Mountain Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Hybrid Bicycles,
Youth Bicycles, and Others
Bicycle Market in the UK (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Bicycle User Group - Commuters, Enthusiast, Family
User, and Recreational User
Cycling in the UK (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Distance
Travelled by Frequency of Use by Cyclists/Bicycle Users
The UK Bicycle Market (2020E): Bicycle Ownership (in %) by Age
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484188/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________