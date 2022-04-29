Husson University Names their 2022 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

BANGOR, MAINE, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that eight New England residents have been named as this year’s valedictorians. They are Kylie Donovan, Rachel Helmke, Emily Michaud, Julia O'Leary, Alyssa Prest, Alyssa Patterson, Elena Speronis and Jacob Nevells.

“Our eight valedictorians and four salutatorians all achieved academic distinction by committing themselves to their studies and earning top marks,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. “These students all have a special dedication to excellence. Their hard work and sacrifice has made them worthy of recognition. I extend my congratulations to all of these students as they embark on the next step in their professional journey.”

The following individuals will be recognized as valedictorians during Husson University’s 123rd Annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. All eight of these individuals completed their degrees with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

Kylie Donovan from Calais, Maine. Donovan is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities.

Rachel A. Helmke from South Windsor, Conn. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a concentration in live sound technology from the New England School of Communications, Helmke is graduating with a Certificate in advanced post production.

Emily Michaud from Fort Fairfield, Maine. Michaud completed a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Husson University’s College of Business.

Jacob Nevells from Bangor, Maine. Nevells completed a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with a concentration in English.

Julia O'Leary from Bristol, Conn. O’Leary is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health from Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities. After graduating O’Leary will be continuing her studies at Husson and pursuing a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) from the College of Health and Pharmacy.

Alyssa Patterson from Holden, Maine. Patterson completed both a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in hospitality and tourism management from Husson University’s College of Business.

Alyssa Prest from Piermont, New Hampshire. Prest is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health from the University’s College of Science and Humanities and going on to earn an MSOT degree from Husson’s College of Health and Pharmacy.

Elena Speronis from Bangor, Maine. Daughter of Lee Speronis, JD, BS, CHE, CHIA, CAHTA, the associate professor and director of the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management and the interim assistant dean of the College of Business, Elena earned a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

In addition to the eight valedictorians, Husson has four salutatorians with a grade point average of 3.992 who will be recognized at the University’s Commencement Ceremony on May 7, 2022. They are:

Giuseppe Gangitano of Edison, N.J. Gangitano earned a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a concentration in pre-law and a Paralegal Certificate from the College of Business.

Micah Hallett of Bar Harbor, Maine. Hallet is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jordan Toner of Hampden, Maine. Tonor is also graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Maxwell Webster of Frankfort, Maine. Webster completed a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management.

Husson’s graduation ceremonies will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, and College of Science and Humanities. As of April 15, 2022, Husson University is scheduled to award 918 degrees to 844 students at this year’s Commencement.

