Activity results of year 2021 of AB “Linas” and the Group of companies.

On April 29, 2022 AB “Linas” General Meeting of Shareholders confirmed AB “Linas” and the Group of the companies audited consolidated annual financial reports of year 2021 which are prepared acc. to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU and agreed to annual report for the year 2021.

Linas AB group of companies sold linen textile goods and services for 16,746 thousand Eur during the 12 months of 2021. Comparing to the 12 months of 2020 the volume of sales increased by 2,739 thousand Eur or about 16,36 %.

During twelve months of 2021 the Group received 1,244 thousand Eur profit before taxation, the result of the same period of 2020 was 610 thousand Eur profit.

Presenting AB “Linas” and the Group of the companies audited annual information of the year 2021.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

