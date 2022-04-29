Insights on the Floor Grinding Machine Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Mode of Operation, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Grinding Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global floor grinding machine market reached a value of US$ 258.5 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 321.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.45% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A floor grinding machine is a specialized, hand-controlled equipment that is used for polishing and grinding granite, marble and concrete floorings. Single, quadrupole and dual disks are some of the common product variants. These machines consist of a regulating handle, wheel guard, power plug, vacuum hole, toolbox, control panel, water witch, and abrasive pads. Floor grinding machines are also widely used for levelling uneven joints, renovating, repairing damaged surfaces, and maintaining various types of granite, limestone, marble, terrazzo and concrete floors. These machines assist in removing inconsistencies and imperfect concrete, minimizing dirt and moisture damage and restoring old concrete to its original shape and form.
Floor Grinding Machine Market Trends
The significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Floor grinding machines are widely used due to their durability, ease of functionality and enhanced efficiency in operations. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in malls and offices for removing paint and glue, enhancing the aesthetics, mechanical properties and interiors, and repairing and restoration of the floor are favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of environment-friendly grinders that are completely dust-free, produce a low level of noise and aid in decreasing pollution, are providing an impetus to the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing demand for remote-controlled floor grinding machines that are adjustable and simple to operate are also positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product demand due to the sudden shift toward polished concrete flooring and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote smart infrastructure development are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global floor grinding machine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on head type, mode of operation, application and End-user.
Breakup by Head Type:
- One and Two Head
- Three and Four Head
- Others
Breakup by Mode of Operation:
- Remotely Controlled Grinders
- Manually Operated Grinders
- Handheld Grinders
Breakup by Application:
- Marble and Granite
- Concrete
- Others
Breakup by End-user:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Achilli S.r.l, Bartell Global Inc., Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co.Ltd, HTC Group, Husqvarna AB, Klindex Srl, Levetec, Linax Co. Ltd., National Flooring Equipment, ROLL GmbH, Scanmaskin Sverige AB and Tyrolit Group.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global floor grinding machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global floor grinding machine market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the head type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global floor grinding machine market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Floor Grinding Machine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Head Type
6.1 One and Two Head
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Three and Four Head
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
7.1 Remotely Controlled Grinders
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Manually Operated Grinders
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Handheld Grinders
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Marble and Granite
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Concrete
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Achilli S.r.l
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bartell Global Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co.Ltd
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 HTC Group
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Husqvarna AB
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Klindex Srl
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Levetec
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Linax Co. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 National Flooring Equipment
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 ROLL GmbH
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Scanmaskin Sverige AB
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Tyrolit Group
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
