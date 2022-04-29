Foreverise Team is launching the first watch-to-earn passive income app, that lets users earn up to 298 USDT per Phone

Singapore, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foreverise team is excited to announce the launch of Forever Earn, a revolutionary watch-to-earn platform. The team intends to enable all crypto-users to earn passive income through watching ads on the platform.

Foreverise team is leading the industry with a first-of-its-kind Watch-to-Earn Platform, that provides constant 24/7 ads stream, letting users earn up to 298 USDT per month. The more phones you have, the more you can earn.





Foreverise is completely self-sustainable. Instead of paying out in native tokens or using new investments, Forever Earn will be collecting money from advertising agencies, thus benefiting the $FOREVER token long-term.

Forever Earn is based on a unique algorithm for user-marking WebRTC streams with subsequent aggregation of statistics, which are transmitted to affiliate programs for instant crediting of users funds on their balance. Forever Earn app will be available on both Android and iOS. Building the app on the latest framework that supports Android and iOS allows us to make sure that the platform will operate equally well on both operating systems.

With tremendous experience in traffic arbitrage and working with affiliate programs, the founders of Foreverise are building an ecosystem of watch-to-earn applications that will allow any user to find a way of earning passive income through their favorite activities.

$FOREVER

The $FOREVER or Foreverise is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token Native to the Foreverise ecosystem. The project and everything else from the team revolves around the token. The expansion of the Ecosystem will always benefit $FOREVER as every platform will always require the user to hold a certain amount of our token.

Every new platform user will automatically become a holder due to the fact that you must hold at least 0.3 BNB worth of Foreverise tokens in order to be eligible for making passive income in the app. Also, every withdrawal from the platform will include an automatic 16% fee which will automatically go towards a buy-back of $FOREVER

Due to our complete self-sustainability from Forever Earn, we are able to keep Buy and Sell taxes low, only at 5% both ways. 2% AutoLP, 2% Redistribution, 1% Marketing

Foreverise will be available for sale in early May.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/foreverise_BSC

Telegram CEO: https://t.me/foreverise_CEO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foreverise_BSC

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/foreverise











