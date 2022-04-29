New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2026



Fire suppression systems provide an effective means to ensure protection against fire. When used in combination with fire alarm systems and smoke detectors, they provide safety to people and aid in minimizing asset damage. Significant expansion in global economy, substantial expansion in industrial, business, commercial and institutional sectors, dramatic growth in building construction and infrastructure projects, and rapid urbanization contribute to higher demand for various fire security technologies. Regulatory legislations and mandatory building codes seeking comprehensive fire safety in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings and general infrastructure, to contain the growing number of fire events and associated human life and property loss, are expected to play a pivotal role. Simultaneously, the emergence of high-tech companies offering sophisticated tools and technologies for fire safety has also been a key driver of global fire safety systems market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Water-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas-based Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026



The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Mandatory building codes and regulatory legislations are steering momentum in the fire safety market in a major way, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe. In North America and Europe, fire safety solutions constitute a fixed component within the security mix of a building, and role of fire suppression systems remains pivotal within the fire safety strategies. Rising focus on equipping industrial, business and commercial facilities with advanced building technologies, is expected to boost demand in developing markets.



Specialty Systems Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026



Specialty systems constitute systems that employ agents other than gas or water for suppressing fire. These systems make use of foam and dry or wet chemicals as fire suppression agents. Adoption of specialty systems is growing rapidly, largely owing to absence of water and wider availability of these systems in advanced and robust designs. In the global Specialty Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

APi Group Inc.

Carrier Global Corporation

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd.

Kidde Fire Systems

Marioff Corporation Oy

Eusebi Impianti s.r.l

Fike Corporation

Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC

Halma plc

Hochiki Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

Jomarr Products, Inc.

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

NAFFCO FZCO

Semco Maritime A/S

Siemens Building Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Sprinkler Systems Installations to Change Amid Re-opening of

Offices

Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude

Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety

Strategy: A Snapshot

Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction

Types of Fire Suppression Systems

Select Fire Event Related Stats Highlighting the Importance of

Fire Suppression Systems

Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure

Fires for the Years 2010-2019

Steady Increase in Government Expenditure on Fire Protection

Services Boosts Market Prospects for Fire Suppression Systems:

UK Government Expenditure (In Billion GBP) on Fire Protection

Services for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the US (2019)

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets to Drive Future Market Growth

Competition

Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

Focus Grows on Sustainable Technologies

Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Future Evolution of Fire Suppression Systems

Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in

Fire Suppression Market

Number of Tall Buildings (Above 200 M) Completions: 2000 to 2019

IoT Gains Traction in Fire Suppression Technologies

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery

Protection

Fire Suppression Systems Crucial to Prevent Major Service

Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in

Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and

2021

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building

Architecture Generates Opportunities

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire

Suppression Systems

Water Based Systems: The Largest Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero

Temperatures

Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry

Pipe Systems

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive

Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression

of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:

A Snapshot

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress Following Phase-Out of Virgin

Halons

F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-

Friendly Fire Suppression

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in

Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Drive towards Smart Home to Trigger Expansion

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by

Application Area: A Snapshot

Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024,

and 2026

Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

Rise in Use of Advanced Fire Safety Systems in Hospitals

Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in

Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to

Avoid Inventory Losses

Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression

in Oil & Gas Facilities

Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential

Opportunities

Growth in Demand in the Transportation Sector

Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gas-based Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas-based Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas-based Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Specialty Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Reported Fires in the US by Type (in Thousand) : 2019

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019

Vs 2020

Non Residential Construction Spending Growth in 2020

Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of

Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family

Units and Multi-Family Units

Sprinkler Systems Gain from Advancements

Demand for Water Mist Systems on Rise

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Fire Sprinklers Market

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems,

Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by

Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems

by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based

Systems and Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fire Suppression

Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fire Suppression

Systems by Product Segment - Water-based Systems, Gas-based

Systems and Specialty Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fire

Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Water-based Systems, Gas-based Systems and

Specialty Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fire Suppression

Systems by Application - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fire

Suppression Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fire Suppression Systems by Product Segment - Water-based

Systems, Gas-based Systems and Specialty Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________