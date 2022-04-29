New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Suppression Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368315/?utm_source=GNW
Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2026
Fire suppression systems provide an effective means to ensure protection against fire. When used in combination with fire alarm systems and smoke detectors, they provide safety to people and aid in minimizing asset damage. Significant expansion in global economy, substantial expansion in industrial, business, commercial and institutional sectors, dramatic growth in building construction and infrastructure projects, and rapid urbanization contribute to higher demand for various fire security technologies. Regulatory legislations and mandatory building codes seeking comprehensive fire safety in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings and general infrastructure, to contain the growing number of fire events and associated human life and property loss, are expected to play a pivotal role. Simultaneously, the emergence of high-tech companies offering sophisticated tools and technologies for fire safety has also been a key driver of global fire safety systems market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Water-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas-based Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Mandatory building codes and regulatory legislations are steering momentum in the fire safety market in a major way, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe. In North America and Europe, fire safety solutions constitute a fixed component within the security mix of a building, and role of fire suppression systems remains pivotal within the fire safety strategies. Rising focus on equipping industrial, business and commercial facilities with advanced building technologies, is expected to boost demand in developing markets.
Specialty Systems Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
Specialty systems constitute systems that employ agents other than gas or water for suppressing fire. These systems make use of foam and dry or wet chemicals as fire suppression agents. Adoption of specialty systems is growing rapidly, largely owing to absence of water and wider availability of these systems in advanced and robust designs. In the global Specialty Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -
- AFEX Fire Suppression Systems
- APi Group Inc.
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Chubb Fire & Security Ltd.
- Kidde Fire Systems
- Marioff Corporation Oy
- Eusebi Impianti s.r.l
- Fike Corporation
- Fireboy®- Xintex® LLC
- Halma plc
- Hochiki Corporation
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Jomarr Products, Inc.
- Minimax GmbH & Co. KG
- NAFFCO FZCO
- Semco Maritime A/S
- Siemens Building Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Sprinkler Systems Installations to Change Amid Re-opening of
Offices
Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude
Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety
Strategy: A Snapshot
Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction
Types of Fire Suppression Systems
Select Fire Event Related Stats Highlighting the Importance of
Fire Suppression Systems
Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure
Fires for the Years 2010-2019
Steady Increase in Government Expenditure on Fire Protection
Services Boosts Market Prospects for Fire Suppression Systems:
UK Government Expenditure (In Billion GBP) on Fire Protection
Services for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the US (2019)
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets to Drive Future Market Growth
Competition
Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market
Focus Grows on Sustainable Technologies
Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth
Future Evolution of Fire Suppression Systems
Next-Generation Smoke Detectors
Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes
High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in
Fire Suppression Market
Number of Tall Buildings (Above 200 M) Completions: 2000 to 2019
IoT Gains Traction in Fire Suppression Technologies
Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery
Protection
Fire Suppression Systems Crucial to Prevent Major Service
Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations
Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in
Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and
2021
Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building
Architecture Generates Opportunities
Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire
Suppression Systems
Water Based Systems: The Largest Market Segment
Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base
Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero
Temperatures
Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry
Pipe Systems
Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive
Environments
Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites
Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry
New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety
Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression
of Fire
Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:
A Snapshot
Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress Following Phase-Out of Virgin
Halons
F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems
CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-
Friendly Fire Suppression
PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in
Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities
Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share
Drive towards Smart Home to Trigger Expansion
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by
Application Area: A Snapshot
Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities
Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, 2024,
and 2026
Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix
Rise in Use of Advanced Fire Safety Systems in Hospitals
Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in
Industrial Manufacturing Sites
Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to
Avoid Inventory Losses
Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression
in Oil & Gas Facilities
Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential
Opportunities
Growth in Demand in the Transportation Sector
Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
