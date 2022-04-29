Insights on the Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Technology, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Technology, End-use Industry and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon capture and storage market reached a value of US$ 2.25 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.09 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Carbon capture and storage (CCS) refer to a technique deployed for capturing, transporting, and storing industry-generated carbon emissions underground in geological formations. They aid in producing geothermal energy, strengthening concrete for promoting infrastructure durability, and transforming carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuel. On account of these properties, carbon capture and storage are extensively utilized in manufacturing operations for producing chemicals and plastics. At present, they are categorized based on varying technologies deployed, such as pre-combustion, oxy-fuel, and post-combustion capture.



Carbon Capture and Storage Market Trends

Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, along with significant expansion of manufacturing facilities is primarily facilitating the deployment of carbon capture and storage across the globe. This is further supported by favorable initiatives being undertaken by the government bodies of various countries to limit the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across key industries, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) in the offshore oil and gas exploration activities for the crude oil extraction purposes is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This technique uses injections of carbon dioxide to raise the pressure of the reservoir and sweep the oil toward the production well, which is usually insoluble in water. Additionally, the increasing energy consumptions, along with significant investments toward upstream and downstream sectors is considerably contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to engineer bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS), along with the strategic collaborations between top players for introducing sustainable CSS technology for enhanced oil recovery, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global carbon capture and storage market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on service, technology and End-use industry.



Breakup by Service:

Capture

Transportation

Storage

Breakup by Technology:

Post-combustion Capture

Pre-combustion Capture

Oxy-fuel Combustion Capture

Breakup by End-use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Coal and Biomass Power Plant

Iron and Steel

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Liquide S.A., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fluor Corporation, General Electric Company, Halliburton Company, Honeywell International Inc., Linde plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NRG Energy Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Shell plc and Siemens AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global carbon capture and storage market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carbon capture and storage market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carbon capture and storage market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Capture

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Transportation

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Storage

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Post-combustion Capture

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pre-combustion Capture

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Oxy-fuel Combustion Capture

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Coal and Biomass Power Plant

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Iron and Steel

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Chemical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Air Liquide S.A.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Aker Solutions ASA

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Baker Hughes Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Fluor Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 General Electric Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Halliburton Company

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Linde plc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 NRG Energy Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Schlumberger Limited

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Shell plc

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.15 Siemens AG

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swa2dj

Attachment