Global Seafood Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafood estimated at US$113.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pelagics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Tuna Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Tuna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 237 Featured) -
- Amalgam Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. (AFFL)
- American Seafoods Company
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Cooke, Inc.
- Dongwon F&B
- Faroe Seafood
- Handy Seafood, Inc.
- Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- Kangamiut Seafood A/S
- Lee Fishing Company
- Leroy Seafood Group
- Lyons Seafoods Limited
- Mowi ASA
- Pacific Seafood
- Phillips Foods, Inc.
- Princes, Ltd.
- Sajo Group
- Shanghai Fisheries Group Co., Ltd.
- Stolt Sea Farm
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited
- Tassal Group Limited
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Tri Marine International, Inc.
- Trident Seafoods Corporation
- Young`s Seafood Limited
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246028/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather
than Affordability
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession on Seafood
Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Fish Trade with Dismal Demand and
Supply Issues
COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Notable Demand Vacuum in Seafood
Industry
As the World Stares at a Recession, Seafood Industry Prospects
Dampen
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2019-2021
Competition
Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
Recent Market Activity
Seafood - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting
Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics,
Economics, and Weather
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to
Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production
Volumes
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive
Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than
Affordability
A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting
Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food
and Others: 2019
Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein Consumption
(in %) by Source (2019)
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to
Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons)
Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview
Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011
through 2027
Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for
2008, 2018 and 2028
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production
Volumes
Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of
Fish Stock (2019)
Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by
Molluscs
Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive
Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich
Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat
and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100
grams)
Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin
NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For Select
Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and
Beverages (per 100 grams)
Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and
Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits &
Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA,
and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty
Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In Milligrams of
Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety)
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding
Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the
Years 2012 through 2018
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market
Expansion
Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region
for 2019
Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by
Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the
Category to the Dominant Position
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood
Industry
Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and
Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in
Retail Channels
Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce
Platforms
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market
Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction
Whie Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product
Vital for Revenue Growth
Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the
Market
New Generation Processing Machines
Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of
Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Mislabeled Seafood
Inadequate Fishing Policies
Poor Storage Facilities
Health Related Issues
Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood
Species
Tuna
World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production (in %) by
Production for 2019
Salmon
Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes
GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012
through 2018
Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume
(in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018
Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage
Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019
Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for
2019
Impact of COVID-19 on Salmon Demand
Crabs
Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production
Volume by Country for 2019
Shrimp
World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2019
Lobster
World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2019
World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2019
Bivalves
Scallops
Clams
Seabream & Seabass
World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species (in %) for 2019
World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2019
World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2019
Tilapia
Cod
Pollock
Catfish
Flounder
Rainbow Trout
Squid
World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for 2019
Other Species
Global Seafood Trade: An Overview
Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
Global Fish and Fishery Products Export Value (in US$ Billion)
by Country for 2018
Global Seafood Market: Breakdown of Import Value by Country for
2018
Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
Product Overview
Seafood: A Prelude
Types of Seafood
Packaging & Labeling
Fresh Seafoods
Frozen Seafoods
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Seafood Categories
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and
Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding
Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market
Expansion
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the
Category to the Dominant Position
Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth
Prospects for Frozen Seafood
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market
Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market
Prospects
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of
Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
