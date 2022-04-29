ReWalk Joins Israeli Technology Innovation Consortium for Human-Robot Interaction

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced its membership in the Human Robot Interaction (HRI) Consortium, part of the Israel Innovation Authority’s MAGNET incentive program. This incentive program provides grants for R&D collaboration as part of a consortium comprised of private businesses and leading academic centers. The goals of the HRI consortium are to “develop advanced technologies aimed at providing robots with social capabilities, enabling them to carry out various tasks and effective interactions with different users in diverse operational environments.”

The total program has a budget of NIS 57 million, which includes funding for research and development grants to help drive technological innovation. The first 18-month period of the grant has allocated NIS 1.745 million to fund ReWalk-specific projects.

“ReWalk is proud to continue our legacy as a company rooted in collaboration between Israel and the United States,” said CEO Larry Jasinski. “Committing substantial R&D funding to human-robotic interaction will help foster greater advancements in technology at a moment when we are seeing reimbursement progress in the US and Germany. This will enable access for individuals wanting to walk, coupled with technology paths that will broaden adoption in the years ahead.”

As a member of the HRI Consortium, ReWalk will collaborate with several universities to develop advanced technologies aimed at improving the human-exoskeleton interaction. This research collaboration with top researchers in the fields of robotics, behavioral sciences and human-computer interaction will seek to make the use of exoskeletons easier and more natural in order to promote wider adoption of the technology.

“This program is expected to boost our technological capabilities and allow us to introduce groundbreaking technologies in our current and future products,” said David Hexner, VP of R&D at ReWalk.

The Consortium is a 3-year project, with the first meeting of the HRI cohort scheduled for May 2022. ReWalk is one of nine companies participating in the HRI Consortium, in addition to several Israeli universities.

