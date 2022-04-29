Melitron Introduces Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturing Solutions

GUELPH, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melitron Corporation, a leading manufacturer of integrated metal enclosure systems for technology products, has expanded the Company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer contract manufacturing services of electric vehicle chargers to original equipment manufacturers in North America. The Company announced today that it now offers contract manufacturing of EV charging station hardware, and is open to collaborative technology partnerships in Canada and the United States.



Melitron has a 25+ year track record of designing and manufacturing durable technology products that bring together fully customizable metal enclosure systems, finishing, technology integration, and electrical and electromechanical assembly. Recent projects include the design and manufacturing of outdoor digital menu boards and digital signage for leading drive-thru restaurants.

“We are offering Melitron’s single source manufacturing services to help EV charger manufacturers scale to meet accelerating market demand across North America,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “EV charger manufacturing is a natural extension of our advanced manufacturing services.”

Melitron’s EV charging station contract manufacturing services include design, manufacturing, technology integration, electrical and electromechanical assembly, optional digital display integration, and customizable finishing including colour, graphics and LED accent lighting.

For more information about Melitron’s EV charger manufacturing solutions, visit https://www.melitron.com/our-markets/ev-charging.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275a6835-e6d8-49bb-91a2-d94167b15701

