Privately-Owned Bank Finds the Right Change with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch product has been chosen by one of the largest privately-owned banks in the United States.



The bank selected Hawksearch to bolster the website customer experience for close to 1 million customers across over 80 US locations. Bridgeline already supports several regional banks and credit unions. Financial institutions are a rapidly growing category within Bridgeline’s customer base.

Hawksearch was chosen by the national bank for its powerful search, navigation, relevant recommendations, and SEO features to manage its many site offerings and content. Hawksearch will be implemented using the new Hawksearch Kentico connector as the bank redesigns its website on the Kentico Xperience platform. Hawksearch’s Kentico connector is rich and customizable in features, scalable to a site’s needs, and offers time-saving optimization for site content and user experience.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “Hawksearch is easy to integrate with any platform. I look forward to seeing our partner’s new and enhanced website powered by our advanced AI search tool.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com



