ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 29 APRIL 2022 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST
Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – CEO Jeanette Jäger
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jäger Jeanette
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Enento Group Oyj
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20220429122238_3
Transaction date: 2022-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 25 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 18 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 383 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 44 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 44 Unit price: 22.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 85 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 190 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.2 EUR
(14): Volume: 75 Unit price: 22.1 EUR
(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.05 EUR
(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 22 EUR
(17): Volume: 216 Unit price: 22 EUR
(18): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.95 EUR
(19): Volume: 112 Unit price: 21.95 EUR
(20): Volume: 90 Unit price: 21.95 EUR
(21): Volume: 44 Unit price: 21.9 EUR
(22): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(22): Volume: 2,300 Volume weighted average price: 22.13493 EUR
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.