English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 29 APRIL 2022 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – CEO Jeanette Jäger

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jäger Jeanette

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Enento Group Oyj

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number:743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20220429122238_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 25 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 18 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 383 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 44 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 44 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 85 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(12): Volume: 190 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(14): Volume: 75 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.05 EUR

(16): Volume: 10 Unit price: 22 EUR

(17): Volume: 216 Unit price: 22 EUR

(18): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.95 EUR

(19): Volume: 112 Unit price: 21.95 EUR

(20): Volume: 90 Unit price: 21.95 EUR

(21): Volume: 44 Unit price: 21.9 EUR

(22): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(22): Volume: 2,300 Volume weighted average price: 22.13493 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Juuso Jokela

Legal Counsel

Tel. +358 10 270 7403

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.