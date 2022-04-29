ProConcept Marketing Group Announces Update on Its Anticipated Merger With Lelantos Holdings and Consulting Agreement With Golden Triangle Ventures

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRMK) announces an update on its anticipated merger with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. and consulting contract with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (or “GTV”) to provide further insight into the corporate developments and current strategies within both companies.



The partnership between Lelantos and GTV was developed to provide a mutually beneficial interest between both companies and achieve the goal of enhancing value for all stakeholders involved. As Lelantos has been actively working towards a full merger with ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. to become a publicly traded Company, the business has been moving forward with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to complete its corporate action and accomplish its reverse merger. Lelantos Holdings previously announced its partnership and consulting contract with Golden Triangle Ventures which was stated to repay GTV its initial $500,000 investment in Q1 2022 and provide a monthly retainer fee of $250,000 per month, with the first two months of service anticipated to be paid in January 2022. Due to several unexpected delays in launching the large-scale agricultural refining operation in Michigan, this financial commitment to Golden Triangle Ventures has yet to be satisfied; however, the Lelantos team fully expects to honor and complete its previously announced obligations after the Michigan refining operation is fully developed.

Lelantos Holdings has made substantial progress in 2022, not only with its build-out of the large-scale refining operation in Michigan but throughout its expansion plans and overarching Company goals. In 2022, the operation has received all of its equipment, completed the full installation and site build, assisted the operation in obtaining the necessary certifications and approvals, developed the SOP’s and plans for the operations and the anticipated white label division. Additionally, the Lelantos management team has formed numerous strategic partnerships to compliment the Company’s expansion plans and is now helping its client to secure the final approvals needed to launch the Michigan operation. Originally, Lelantos was retained to provide engineering services for the facility build-out, procurement of all equipment, complete project development, employment and staff training, as well as full management and oversight. The relationship has recently expanded significantly and Lelantos will now be consulting on an array of other projects and services within its current relationships throughout the nation and abroad. Lelantos is developing the framework and plans to support several other operations, similar to Michigan, to provide a turnkey service and support structure to other refining operation opportunities that the Company is working with now. Lelantos is eager to complete its reverse merger and become a publicly traded company. As this goal comes to fruition, the Company will share further details into its operations, partners, projects, investments, vertically integrated business model, and its plans for expansion in further markets.

Golden Triangle Ventures has been providing crucial support to Lelantos Holdings throughout the process to become publicly traded, as well as facilitating the development of the necessary corporate structures that are elemental in their operation as a publicly traded Company. Additionally, GTV has reengaged with different marketing partners and resources to launch a full suite of services that will assist the multiple products and services offered by each Company. These resources are now in queue to be launched with the goals of delivering the Company story, products and services to a vastly expanded audience.

Nathan Puente, president and CEO of Lelantos Holdings, stated, “We greatly appreciate the hard work and the significant investment of both money and time that GTV has put into assisting us to become a public entity. Without their guidance and help, we would not be as far along in the process that we are. The delays we have experienced have been completely unforeseen; however, we are diligently getting past these hurdles and expect to be fully operational in the very near future. I look forward to not only repaying the initial investment back to GTV as originally planned, but to also developing a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship that lasts for many years to come.”

