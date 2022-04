Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Corporate Update and Details into Its Partnership and Consulting Contract with Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (or “GTV”) announces an update on its partnership and consulting contract with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (“Lelantos Holdings” or “Lelantos”) and provides further insight into the corporate developments and current strategies within both companies.

The partnership between Lelantos and GTV was developed to provide a mutually beneficial interest between both companies and achieve the goal of enhancing value for all stakeholders involved. As Lelantos has been actively working towards a full merger with ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRMK) to become a publicly traded Company, the business has been moving forward with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to complete its corporate action and accomplish its reverse merger. Golden Triangle Ventures previously announced its partnership and consulting contract with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. which was stated to repay the Company its initial $500,000 investment in Q1 2022 and provide a monthly retainer fee of $250,000 per month, with the first two months of service anticipated to be paid in January 2022. Due to several unexpected delays in launching the large-scale agricultural refining operation in Michigan, this financial commitment to Golden Triangle Ventures has yet to be satisfied; however, the Lelantos team fully expects to honor and complete its previously announced obligations after the Michigan refining operation is fully developed.

Lelantos Holdings has made substantial progress in 2022, not only with its build-out of the large-scale refining operation in Michigan but throughout its expansion plans and overarching Company goals. In 2022, the operation has received all of its equipment, completed the full installation and site build, assisted the operation in obtaining the necessary certifications and approvals, developed the SOP’s and plans for the operations and the anticipated white label division. Additionally, the Lelantos management team has formed numerous strategic partnerships to complement the Company’s expansion plans and is now helping its client to secure the final approvals needed to launch the Michigan operation. Originally, Lelantos was retained to provide engineering services for the facility build-out, procurement of all equipment, complete project development, employment and staff training, as well as full management and oversight. The relationship has recently expanded significantly and Lelantos will now be consulting on an array of other projects and services within its current relationships throughout the nation and abroad. Lelantos is developing the framework and plans to support several other operations, similar to Michigan, to provide a turnkey service and support structure to other refining operation opportunities that the Company is working with now. Lelantos is eager to complete its reverse merger and become a publicly traded company. As this goal comes to fruition, the Company will share further details into its operations, partners, projects, investments, vertically integrated business model, and its plans for expansion in further markets.

Golden Triangle Ventures has been providing crucial support to Lelantos Holdings throughout the process to become publicly traded, as well as facilitating the development of the necessary corporate structures that are elemental in the operation as a publicly traded Company. Additionally, GTV has reengaged with different marketing partners and resources to launch a full suite of services that will assist the multiple products and services offered by each Company. These resources are now in queue to be launched with the goals of delivering the Company story, products and services to a vastly expanded audience as management prepares to disclose its recent partnerships, developments and fundamental achievements. As the Company has been preparing for its anticipated audit and dividend issuance, management is also working to close several acquisitions while developing each division’s execution strategy.

Nathan Puente, president and CEO of Lelantos Holdings, stated, “We greatly appreciate the hard work and the significant investment of both money and time that GTV has put into assisting us to become a public entity. Without their guidance and help, we would not be as far along in the process that we are. The delays we have experienced have been completely unforeseen; however, we are diligently getting past these hurdles and expect to be fully operational in the very near future. I look forward to not only repaying the initial investment back to GTV as originally planned, but to also developing a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship that lasts for many years to come.”

The Company’s management team is also pleased to provide an update on Sonder Fulfillment which achieved one of its most successful quarters to date through advancements in the European market. Company management was able to foster a relationship with the leading testing authority for cannabinoids in Austria, providing them with the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) testing standards for the novel cannabinoid, HHC. HHC was recently developed through a conversion process of CBD (cannabidiol) and has become incredibly popular in the U.S. market, as well as demanding a price point nearly 10 times more than the price of CBD. Providing the testing standards to Austria culminates the diligent work the Company has done to pave the way for the legal importation of the cannabinoid HHC into Austria and the European Union.

Vice President of Sonder Fulfillment, Joshua Weaver, elaborated on this, stating: “We have invested a great deal of time and energy into making inroads into the European market which is much less diluted and presents better profit margins. Especially so with novel cannabinoids, such as HHC, which have previously been unable to import into countries such as Austria because they did not have the appropriate testing standards. We look forward to opening this market up to the therapeutic benefit of novel cannabinoids and becoming a leader in both sales and education for products such as HHC.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment, technology, fulfillment and food & beverage industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can assist and help develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion for and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the Company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the Company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a three-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures and a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s wine country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready to become cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, providing an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.Ds., formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard-to-penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process of getting active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

