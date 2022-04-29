Nass Valley Gardens Inc. Announces It Will Diversify Its Product Offering Which Will Include a Cosmetic Line and Hemp-Based Foods

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gardens Inc., a Nevada registered C-Corp and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF) (FSE:3NVN), announced today that it will diversify its product offering and has identified cosmetics and hemp-based foods as the first two additional categories it will enter.



Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. COO Michael Racaniello stated, “We have been working on testing and creating a number of different consumer products outside our core CBD products as we see needs within our distribution channels and are reacting to specific requests of our partners. We always intended to bolt on additional products which are aligned with our health and wellness positioning. We certainly feel a cosmetics line is a natural fit alongside our bath and beauty, skin care and anti-aging CBD products. Hemp-based foods also fit our Nass Valley Gardens wellness brand as we have access to consumer segments searching for all-natural hemp-based foods.”

Nass Valley Gardens management anticipates these products will be available to consumers in Q3 of 2022.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GARDENS INC.

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is a subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG), a publicly traded company on the CSE. In 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd began focusing on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products and purchased Nass Valley Gardens Inc. and its lineup of CBD products sold via retail, wholesale, direct, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gardens’ products target the pain remediation, sleep, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet, hair, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities mentioned above. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933.

