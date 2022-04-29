Sonasoft and Diagnose Early Announce LOI for Health Data Partnership

SAN JOSE, CA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) has executed an LOI for a pending strategic partnership with Diagnose Early. Sonasoft’s AI platform SAIBRE will be used to harness the massive amount of data that is captured through Diagnose Early labs. Diagnose Early is founded by a Nobel Prize-winning team including a Stanford M.D./Ph.D., a Nobel Laureate, and a Harvard Business School/UW Madison Engineer who came together through a shared vision of improving patient outcomes with innovative and early, non-invasive detection of biomarkers for cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases.

We expect the terms of the deal to be finalized before the end of May 2022.

