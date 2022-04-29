Global B2B Payments Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Payments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global B2B payments market reached a value of US$ 942.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,563.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
B2B payments are financial transactions taking place between two or more businesses for an exchange of goods or services. They are processed using secure gateways and offer multiple payment options for getting faster payments, improving cash flow, and expanding at a quicker rate. As they are easy to trace and assist in avoiding ambiguity and discrepancy between merchants, B2B payments find extensive applications in the manufacturing, information and technology (IT), telecom, metals and mining, energy and utilities, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.
B2B Payments Market Trends
At present, there is a rise in export and import of goods and services across the globe, which can be accredited to numerous efforts undertaken by governing authorities to reduce trade barriers. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, businesses of different industry verticals are focusing on global expansion. This, coupled with the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world, is propelling the growth of the market.
In addition, there is an increase in the utilization of the automated clearing house (ACH) in B2B payments as it is relatively faster and more efficient. The escalating demand for B2B payments in large enterprises for enhancing their market value and increasing their sales of goods and services via online channels is also positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising employment of automation in B2B payment systems for networking and connecting with various suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key market players are engaging in partnerships and collaborations to offer more comprehensive B2B payment solutions, which is projected to increase their overall profitability.
