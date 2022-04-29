Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Integrated annual report for 2021

English Norwegian

Please find attached Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's annual report for 2021 as approved by the Board of Directors. The annual report is also attached in a machine-readable format according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format). As part of the group’s integrated reporting, an overview of priorities, measurements, and targets within environment, social and governance (“ESG”) is included.

Furthermore, the group’s TCFD report for 2021 is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

