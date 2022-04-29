Issuance of warrants

announcement no. 6 2022

Copenhagen – 29 April 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC).



The Board of Directors has today exercised its authority to issue 155,000 warrants in accordance with section 3.11 of the articles of association. The warrants have been granted to Claus Boysen, CFO, and Rune Werliin, CPTO (chief product and technology officer).

The exercise price of 75,000 warrants is fixed at 24.80 DKK per share corresponding to the average share price on 1 December 2021. The warrants vest with 7,500 warrants on 1 December 2022, 15,000 warrants on 1 December 2023, 22,500 warrants 1 December 2024, and 30,000 warrants on 1 December 2025.

The exercise price of 80,000 warrants is fixed at 25.54 DKK per share corresponding to the average share price on 1 March 2022. The warrants vest with 8,000 warrants on 1 March 2023, 16,000 warrants on 1 March 2024, 24,000 warrants on 1 March 2025, and 32,000 warrants on 1 March 2026.

The warrants can be exercised in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of the Company’s financial reports. The warrants shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the final vesting.

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g. a takeover bid, merger or delisting.

