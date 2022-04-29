Lavender Oil Market 2022-2027 | Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Competitive Analysis, Types and Forecast to 2027

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavender Oil Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Lavender Oil Market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Lavender Oil market is valued at US$ 98.9 million in 2019. The market size will reach US$ 138 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.



The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Lavender Oil Market Are:

doTERRA International

Rocky Mountain Soap

International Flavours & Fragrances

China Flavors and Fragrances Company

Takasago International corporation

Young living essential oils

Firmenich

Symrise

Givaudan

Aromaland

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Lavender Oil Market types split into:

Absolutes

Concentrates (100% Pure Lavender Oil)

Blends

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Lavender Oil Market applications, includes:

Therapeutics

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Food and Beverages

Others

Lavender Oil Market reports offers key study on the market position of the Lavender Oil manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Lavender Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Lavender Oil Production

3 Global Lavender Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Lavender Oil Study

16 Appendix

