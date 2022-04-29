PVC Pipes Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 9.6 Bn by 2030

London, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market was estimated at USD 6.77 billion in 2021. Growing investments in research and development efforts are one of the primary factors driving the worldwide polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. Government agencies or market players make these investments. Furthermore, the spike in demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in various industries and sectors is driving the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market.



Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes provide a number of advantages, which is why demand for them is increasing. Technological advances and the implementation of novel technologies are another factor driving the growth of the worldwide polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are manufactured using molecular orientation technology.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1652

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market in terms of region. China is dominating the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing government initiatives for the construction of infrastructure in the agriculture sector, as well as expanding industrialization and urbanization, are driving the expansion of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market in the area throughout the forecast period.

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.77 Billion CAGR 4.4% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 9.1 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., IPEX Inc., Astral Polytechnik Limited, Finolex Industries Ltd., Polypipe PLC, NAPCO, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., National Pipe and Plastics Inc., JM Eagle Inc., Amancio

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. The U.K hold the highest market share in the Europe polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. The expanding applications of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in various sectors are driving the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market in Europe. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players in this region aids the expansion of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1652

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , post-chlorinated segment holds the largest market share in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. In comparison to other types of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, post-chlorinated PVC pipes are more flexible. PVC pipes are used to transport cold and hot water.





, post-chlorinated segment holds the largest market share in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. In comparison to other types of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, post-chlorinated PVC pipes are more flexible. PVC pipes are used to transport cold and hot water. On the basis of application , water supply segment holds the largest market share in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. Originally, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes were used to transport water from one location to another. In comparison to other types of pipes, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes enable to supply water at a faster rate. The increased demand for water has become from the expanding population.





, water supply segment holds the largest market share in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. Originally, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes were used to transport water from one location to another. In comparison to other types of pipes, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes enable to supply water at a faster rate. The increased demand for water has become from the expanding population. On the basis of end user, agriculture segment holds the largest market share in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes used in agriculture are used to supply water to farms. Pipes made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are mostly used for irrigation.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand forpolyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in agriculture sector

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are used for the agriculture purpose. In agriculture, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are used for irrigation purpose. In addition, some of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are also used for putting pesticides and fertilizers in the crops. As a result, growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in agriculture sector is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Substitutes for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes

The wide range of substitutes are available for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in the global market. The substitutes for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are cross linked polyethylene, steel, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and high-density polyethylene. All these materials are beneficial for various purposes. Some of these materials are cost effective in nature. In addition, these materials are resistant to the corrosion. As a result, substitutes for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are hindering the growth of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market over the projected period.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The government of developing and underdeveloped regions has started taking actions for the growth of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. The government of these regions is also taking constant efforts and are heavily investing in infrastructural development projects. The development of agriculture, building and construction, and oil & gas sectors is paving new way for the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market. Thus, growing government initiatives is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Adverse effects ofpolyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are frequently used building material that is acclaimed for its durability but also questioned for its potential health risks. Water travelling via polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, which are widespread in most buildings, may include toxic compounds such as lead, which is harmful to human health. As a result, adverse effects of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are a major challenge for the expansion of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes market over the projected period.

Browse more related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/machinery-and-equipment

Recent Developments

VinylPlus, a well known company, collaborated with five other European plastic companies in January 2018 to launch Circularity platforms with the goal of recycling 50% of plastic waste by the coming year 2040.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Post-chlorinated

Plasticized

Unplasticized





By Application

Sewerage

Plumbing

Water supply

Oil and gas

Irrigation

Others

By End User

Agriculture

Building and construction

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1652

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R