PM Consulting Group Named by Financial Times as One of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies

TOWSON, Md., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a) firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Financial Times list of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies.

Listed as #81 in 2021, PMCG jumped in the rankings this year to #27, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of more than 213 percent.

The full rankings can be viewed here.

The FT list identifies the top 500 companies across North, Central, and South America according to growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2017 and 2020. During this period, PMCG grew 2,994 percent.

Eligibility is limited to independent entities headquartered in one of 20 American countries and whose growth was primarily organic. Companies also had to have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2020.

“I credit this honor to the entire PMCG team,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “Their dedication and stellar performance fuels the growth of our business through exceptional service to our clients.”

PMCG aims to continue growing and recently announced plans to expand its executive team and services with financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA).

Contact:

Ivy Eckerman

Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group

(540) 373-2963

ieckerman@spirecomm.com