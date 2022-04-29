Brooklyn's Bay Ridge Mazda Anticipates 2023 Mazda CX-50 Release

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn-based auto dealer Bay Ridge Mazda is excited to inform buyers of the latest release to soon be arriving to their dealership -- the 2023 Mazda CX-50 SUV.

Mazda announced pricing and package information for the 2023 Mazda CX-50 in a recent press release, and Bay Ridge Mazda has now opened up preorders for this first-ever Mazda CX-50 SUV.

Robert Sabbagh, Owner of Bay Ridge Mazda, Bay Ridge Honda, and Bay Ridge Volkswagen, had this to say about the new product arriving at his store. "Mazda has made an amazing product in the CX-50. Every vehicle we offer is amazing, but the CX-50 is something special. We invite everyone in the Brooklyn and New York area to come down and go for a test drive to experience this amazing new SUV for yourself."

About 2023 Mazda CX-50: The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is available in 10 packages with two efficient SKYACTIV®-G powertrain choices, with both engines mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Mazda CX-50 comes standard with i-ACTIV AWD® technology and new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) with Sport, Off-Road and Towing modes on select packages. Drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive control and will help the crossover SUV perform naturally and confidently in a wide variety of driving conditions, such as off-road terrain, snow or while towing up to 3,500 pounds on select packages.

About Bay Ridge Mazda: A family-owned and -operated Mazda dealer in Brooklyn, Bay Ridge Mazda provides drivers from New York City with reliable auto sales, service and financing. They are part of the Bay Ridge Auto Group, which has been in business for over 60 years and become a staple of the greater Brooklyn community. Bay Ridge Auto Group offers new Honda, Volkswagen, and Mazda vehicles as well as a large array of Certified Pre-owned Vehicles. Learn more at www.bayridgemazda.com or www.bayridgecars.com

