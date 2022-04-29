Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Strong first quarter results driven by continued loan growth, margin improvement and increased wealth management and capital markets fees

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q1 2022 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company recorded total revenue of $54.33 million, net income of $13.44 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.71 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to revenue of $49.61 million, net income of $13.18 million and diluted EPS of $0.67, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The 2022 first quarter included a $6.6 million loss on the sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter, fully described later in this release. The 2022 first quarter also included $1.5 million of severance expense associated with certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank (“the Bank”) during the quarter. These two items reduced total revenue by $6.6 million, net income by $5.9 million, EPS by $0.31, ROA by 0.38%, and ROE by 4.31%, for the Q1 2022 period.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO said, “Our first quarter results were driven by continued strong loan growth, increased net interest income and net interest margin, and solid wealth management and capital markets fee income.”

The following are select highlights for the quarter:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division totaled $10.7 billion at March 31, 2022.

Gross new business inflows for Q1 2022 totaled $350 million.

Wealth Management fee income increased 22% to $14.8 million for Q1 2022 compared to $12.1 million for Q1 2021.

Finalizing the consolidation of three offices of previously acquired firms into existing private banking locations.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

Total loans grew 6% (25% annualized) to $5.15 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.84 billion at December 31, 2021; and grew 21% from $4.25 billion (excluding $187 million of PPP loans) at March 31, 2021.

Commercial & industrial lending (“C&I”) loan/lease balances comprise 40% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022.

U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) Income ($2.8 million) and corporate advisory fees ($1.6 million) totaled $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Core deposits (which includes noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand, savings and money market accounts) totaled 90% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, with an average cost of 0.15%.

The net interest margin (NIM) improved by 23 basis points in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021 and improved 41 basis points when compared to Q1 2021.

The Company executed a balance sheet repositioning resulting in an estimated four basis point improvement to future NIM, with no impact to balance sheet duration, tangible capital or tangible book value per share.

Capital Management:

Repurchased approximately 300,000 shares of Company stock at an average price of $37.26 for a total cost of $11.2 million.

Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.3% for the Bank and 8.4% for the Company, at March 31, 2022. Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (to Risk-Weighted Assets) stood at 12.5% for the Bank and 10.2% for the Company. These ratios are significantly above well capitalized standards.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS:

The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown.

March 2022 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Net interest income $39.62 $31.79 $7.83 25% Wealth management fee income (A) 14.83 12.13 2.70 22 Capital markets activity (B) 4.65 3.57 1.08 30 Other income (C) (4.77) 2.12 (6.89) (325) Total other income 14.71 17.82 (3.11) (17) Operating expenses (A) (D) 34.17 31.59 2.58 8 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 20.16 18.02 2.14 12 Provision for credit losses 2.37 0.23 2.14 930 Pretax income 17.79 17.79 — — Income tax expense 4.35 4.61 (0.26) (6) Net income (E) $13.44 $13.18 $0.26 2% Diluted EPS (E) $0.71 $0.67 $0.04 6% Total Revenue (F) $54.33 $49.61 $4.72 10% Return on average assets annualized (E) 0.87% 0.89% (0.02) Return on average equity annualized (E) 9.88% 10.03% (0.15)

The quarter ended March 31, 2022 included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the July 2021 acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group. Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities. Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter. The March 2022 and 2021 quarters each included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank. The March 31, 2022 quarter included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter. The 2022 period also included $1.5 million of severance expense associated with certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank during the quarter. These two items reduced net income by $5.9 million, EPS by $0.31, ROA by 0.38%, and ROE by 4.31%, for the Q1 2022 period. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.





March 2022 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Net interest income $39.62 $37.21 $2.41 6% Wealth management fee income 14.83 13.96 0.87 6 Capital markets activity (A) 4.65 3.52 1.13 32 Other income (B) (4.77) 1.48 (6.25) (422) Total other income 14.71 18.96 (4.25) (22) Operating expenses (C) 34.17 31.70 2.47 8 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 20.16 24.47 (4.31) (18) Provision for credit losses 2.37 3.75 (1.38) (37) Pretax income 17.79 20.72 (2.93) (14) Income tax expense 4.35 5.86 (1.51) (26) Net income (D) $13.44 $14.86 $(1.42) (10)% Diluted EPS (D) $0.71 $0.78 $(0.07) (9)% Total Revenue (E) $54.33 $56.17 $(1.84) (3)% Return on average assets annualized (D) 0.87% 0.96% (0.09) Return on average equity annualized (D) 9.88% 10.94% (1.06)

Capital markets activity includes fee income from loan level back-to-back swaps, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities. Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included a $6.6 million loss on the sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter. The December 2021 quarter included a $265,000 loss on the sale of loans. The March 2022 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganization within several areas of the Bank. The March 31, 2022 quarter included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities associated with a balance sheet repositioning executed in the quarter. The 2022 period also included $1.5 million of severance expense associated with certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank during the quarter. These two items reduced net income by $5.9 million, EPS by $0.31, ROA by 0.38%, and ROE by 4.31%, for the Q1 2022 period. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income.





SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management

In the March 2022 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $14.83 million in fee income, compared to $13.96 million for the December 31, 2021 quarter and $12.13 million for the March 2021 quarter.

The market value of the Company’s AUM/AUAstood at $10.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Gross new business inflows for the 2022 quarter totaled $350 million.

John Babcock, President of the Peapack Private Wealth Management division, said “Our AUM/AUA were negatively impacted in Q1 2022 as the S&P was down 5% in Q1 2022. Notwithstanding current volatility, economic and global uncertainties, and overall market declines, new business from existing clients as well as from new clients continue at a healthy pace. In Q1 2022, total new accounts and client additions totaled $350 million – approximately $150 million of which was in our Delaware trust company. Of the remaining $200 million, $160 million was new managed business and the remainder was custody. As we enter Q2 2022, our new business pipeline is strong.”

Additionally, we are nearing the completion of our “One Team” integration, which consolidates the operating and technology platforms of our eight acquisitions made since 2015 into a singular operating and technology platform, and also streamlines our organizational structure. In Q1 2022, we consolidated our Princeton Portfolio Strategies team (acquired in 2021) into our existing private banking office in Princeton. In August, we will combine our former Point View and Lassus Wherley locations together in a new private banking office in Summit, NJ.

Loans / Commercial Banking

At March 31, 2022, loans totaled $5.15 billion, compared to $4.25 billion (excluding $187 million of PPP loans) at March 31, 2021, reflecting growth of 21%.

Total C&I loans and leases (including the $10 million of PPP loans) at March 31, 2022 were $2.04 billion or 40% of the total loan portfolio.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our commercial loan pipelines continue to be strong going into the new year, standing at approximately $300 million with the likelihood of a second quarter closing. We believe that we will achieve mid to high single digit loan growth for the remainder of 2022.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “We are proud to have built a leading middle market commercial banking franchise, as evidenced by strong growth in our C&I Portfolio, continued growth in Treasury Management income, and back-to-back quarters with large corporate advisory fees by our investment banking group – this team had record earnings in 2021 and started off 2022 with another large fee event.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale funding, volatility, and/or operational risk. Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased $121 million to $5.39 billion from $5.27 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $443 million from $4.94 billion at March 31, 2021. Along with the deposit growth, the change in mix was favorable, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $114 million, interest-bearing demand increased $375 million, savings and money market increased $68 million, while higher costing CDs declined $90 million and brokered deposits declined $25 million, when comparing March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2021.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “90% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market accounts, and our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 19% of our total deposits; both metrics reflect the relationship aspect of our deposit base.”

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments available for sale, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $747.7 million (or 12% of assets).

The Company maintains backup liquidity of approximately $1.8 billion of secured available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.6 billion of secured funding from the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $39,274 2.68% $36,564 2.60% $30,565 2.49% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 351 0.02% 555 0.04% 704 0.05% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash -3 -0.01% -68 -0.18% -195 -0.21% Effect of PPP loans 0 0.00% 161 0.00% 719 -0.05% NII/NIM as reported $39,622 2.69% $37,212 2.46% $31,793 2.28%

As shown above, the Company’s reported NII and NIM for Q1 2022 increased $2.4 million and 23 basis points, respectively, compared to the linked quarter (Q4 2021) and $7.8 million and 41 basis points compared to the prior year quarter (Q1 2021). The Bank further lowered its cost of funds strategically and grew its average loan portfolio at rates/spreads beneficial to NIM, while reducing lower-yielding liquidity. Additionally, the Bank benefitted from the increase in LIBOR during Q1.

Mr. Kennedy stated, “As noted above, we benefitted from the increase in LIBOR during Q1 and we are positioned to continue to benefit from a rise in interest rates. 38% of our loan portfolio reprices within three months and 50% within one year. Our current modeling, with what we believe include very conservative deposit beta assumptions (average of 45%), indicates net interest income will improve approximately 2% in year one and 8.5% in year two after a 200 basis point rate shock.”

Mr. Kennedy went on to note, “During Q1, 2022 we executed a balance sheet repositioning whereby we added $250 million of multifamily loans, funded by the sale of $125 million of lower-yielding, like duration securities, and deposits. To manage a neutral overall duration effect on the balance sheet, thereby protecting the balance sheet against the impact of rising rates, we executed an additional $100 million of forward starting five-year pay fixed swaps. The repositioning resulted in an attractive earn-back period on the loss on sale of securities, with future net interest margin improving by four basis points, and no impact to tangible capital or tangible book value per share. The on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet liquidity profile of the Bank remain strong.”

Income from Capital Markets Activities

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $4.65 million for the March 2022 quarter compared to $3.52 million for the December 2021 quarter and $3.57 million for the March 2021 quarter. The March 2022 quarter results were driven by $2.84 million in gains on sales of SBA loans. The December 2021 quarter results were driven by $2.18 million in corporate advisory fee income although all three periods recorded over $1 million in fees. The March 2021 quarter reflected increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low-rate environment. The March 2022, December 2021 and March 2021 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been minimal activity for such in the current environment.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $247 $352 $1,025 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps — — — Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,844 989 1,449 Corporate advisory fee income 1,561 2,180 1,098 Total capital markets activity $4,652 $3,521 $3,572

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

Other noninterest income (as defined above) included a $6.6 million loss on sale of securities, associated with the balance sheet repositioning executed in Q1 2022, described above. When excluding this loss, other noninterest income was $1.84 million for Q1 2022, compared to $1.48 million, and $2.12 million for the December 2021 and March 2021 quarters, respectively. The December 2021 quarter included a net loss of $265,000 on loans held for sale.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $34.17 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $31.70 million for the December 2021 quarter and $31.59 million for the March 2021 quarter. Both the March 2022 and March 2021 quarters included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain staff reorganizations within several areas of the Bank. The March 2022 and December 2021 quarters also included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group (“PPSG”) which closed on July 1, 2021. Further, the March 2022 quarter included increased costs related to health insurance and corporate insurance, as well as the normal annual merit increases and year-end bonuses.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in our existing people as the market demands in order to retain the talent we have acquired. We will also grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including strategic hires and lift-outs, and investin digital enhancements to further enhance the client experience.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 24.45%, as compared to 28.31% for the December 2021 quarter and 25.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The March 31, 2022 and 2021 quarters benefitted from the vesting of restricted stock at prices higher than grant prices.

Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) at March 31, 2022 were $15.9 million, or 0.25% of total assets. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing were $606,000.

Loans on deferral and accruing, entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic have come down significantly from $914 million at June 30, 2020 to $13 million at March 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2022, the Company implemented Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology for calculating the Company’s Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”). The day one CECL adjustment totaled $5.5 million (reduction to 12/31/2021 ACL, and benefit to Capital, net of tax effect).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s provision for credit losses was $2.4 million compared to $3.8 million for the December 2021 quarter and $225,000 for the March 2021 quarter. The increased provision for credit losses in the March 2022 and December 2021 quarters, when compared to the March 2021 quarter was due principally to significant loan growth during the March 2022 and December 2021 quarters, offset by improvement in macro-economic conditions and strong and stable asset quality metrics.

At March 31, 2022, the ACL was $58.39 million (1.13% of total loans), compared to $61.70 million at December 31, 2021 (1.27% of loans) and $67.54 million at March 31, 2021 (1.52% of total loans).

Capital

The Company’s capital position during the March 2022 quarter was benefitted by net income of $13.44 million and the CECL day one adjustment of $3.9 million, net of tax, which was offset by the purchase of approximately 300,000 shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program ($11.2 million) and the quarterly dividend ($920,000). U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Capital at March 31, 2022 was also impacted by an increase in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in the first quarter of 2022 due to the significant rise in medium-term Treasury yields.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Despite capital spent on stock repurchases, and capital being affected by the increased unrealized loss on AFS securities, our tangible book value per share only declined 4%, from $27.05 at December 31, 2021 to $25.85 at March 31, 2022.”

The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at March 31, 2022 remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

As previously announced, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company successfully completed a private placement of $100 million in fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 at a rate of 3.5%. Such funds benefitted the Company’s Regulatory Tier 2 Capital. At the time, the Company noted the proceeds raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include stock repurchases, the redemption of the Company’s then existing 6% subordinated debt and acquisitions of wealth management firms. Throughout the twelve months of 2021, the Company repurchased $29 million of stock, and repurchased an additional $11 million during Q1 2022. On June 30, 2021, the Company redeemed its 6% subordinated debt. On July 1, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of PPSG.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing – adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recent completed stress test on December 31, 2021, under severely adverse case, and no growth scenarios, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period.With a Pandemic stress overlay, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period.

On April 28, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Data: Interest income $44,140 $42,075 $40,067 $39,686 $38,239 Interest expense 4,518 4,863 4,856 5,841 6,446 Net interest income 39,622 37,212 35,211 33,845 31,793 Wealth management fee income 14,834 13,962 13,860 13,034 12,131 Service charges and fees 952 996 959 896 846 Bank owned life insurance 313 308 311 466 611 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) (A) 247 352 408 409 1,025 Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value (B) — (265) — 1,125 282 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps (A) — — — — — Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 2,844 989 1,569 932 1,449 Corporate advisory fee income (A) 1,561 2,180 84 121 1,098 Loss on swap termination — — — (842) — Other income (C) 1,254 581 660 1,495 643 Loss on securities sale, net (D) (6,609) — — — — Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security (682) (139) (70) 42 (265) Total other income 14,714 18,964 17,781 17,678 17,820 Salaries and employee benefits (E) 22,449 20,105 19,859 19,910 21,990 Premises and equipment 4,647 4,519 4,459 4,074 4,113 FDIC insurance expense 471 402 555 529 585 Swap valuation allowance 673 893 1,350 — — Other expenses 5,929 5,785 5,962 6,171 4,906 Total operating expenses 34,169 31,704 32,185 30,684 31,594 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 20,167 24,472 20,807 20,839 18,019 Provision for credit losses (F) 2,375 3,750 1,600 900 225 Income before income taxes 17,792 20,722 19,207 19,939 17,794 Income tax expense 4,351 5,867 5,036 5,521 4,616 Net income $13,441 $14,855 $14,171 $14,418 $13,178 Total revenue (G) $54,336 $56,176 $52,992 $51,523 $49,613 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $0.73 $0.80 $0.76 $0.76 $0.70 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.71 0.78 0.74 0.74 0.67 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 18,339,013 18,483,268 18,763,316 18,963,237 18,950,305 Diluted 18,946,683 19,070,594 19,273,831 19,439,439 19,531,689 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.87% 0.96% 0.95% 0.97% 0.89% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.88% 10.94% 10.40% 10.86% 10.03% Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H) 10.85% 12.03% 11.43% 11.83% 10.94% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.69% 2.46% 2.42% 2.38% 2.28% GAAP efficiency ratio (I) 62.88% 56.44% 60.74% 59.55% 63.68% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.22% 2.05% 2.16% 2.06% 2.14%

Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release. Includes a $1.1 million gain on sale of $57 million of PPP loans completed in the June 2021 quarter. Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter. Loss on sale of securities was a result of a balance sheet repositioning employed in the March 2022 quarter. The March 2022 and 2021 quarters each included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. Total revenue equals the sum of net interest income plus total other income. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $8,849 $5,929 $9,299 $12,684 $8,159 Federal funds sold — — — — 102 Interest-earning deposits 105,111 140,875 606,913 190,778 468,276 Total cash and cash equivalents 113,960 146,804 616,212 203,462 476,537 Securities available for sale 601,163 796,753 843,779 823,820 875,301 Securities held to maturity 106,816 108,680 — — — CRA equity security, at fair value 14,003 14,685 14,824 14,894 14,852 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 18,570 12,950 12,950 12,901 13,699 Residential mortgage 513,289 501,340 510,878 504,181 498,884 Multifamily mortgage 1,850,097 1,595,866 1,497,683 1,420,043 1,178,940 Commercial mortgage 669,899 662,626 680,107 702,777 697,599 Commercial loans (A) 2,041,720 2,009,252 1,833,532 1,880,830 1,982,570 Consumer loans 35,322 33,687 30,689 31,889 36,519 Home equity lines of credit 38,604 40,803 42,512 44,062 45,624 Other loans 226 238 245 204 199 Total loans 5,149,157 4,843,812 4,595,646 4,583,986 4,440,335 Less: Allowances for credit losses (B) 58,386 61,697 65,133 63,505 67,536 Net loans 5,090,771 4,782,115 4,530,513 4,520,481 4,372,799 Premises and equipment 22,960 23,044 23,123 23,261 23,260 Other real estate owned — — — — 50 Accrued interest receivable 22,890 21,589 22,790 23,117 23,916 Bank owned life insurance 46,805 46,663 46,510 46,605 46,448 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,471 48,902 49,333 43,156 43,524 Finance lease right-of-use assets 3,395 3,582 3,769 3,956 4,143 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,725 9,775 10,307 9,569 10,186 Due from brokers (C) 120,245 — — — — Other assets (D) 30,890 62,451 66,175 66,466 64,912 TOTAL ASSETS $6,255,664 $6,077,993 $6,240,285 $5,791,688 $5,969,627 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,023,208 $956,482 $986,765 $959,494 $908,922 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,362,987 2,287,894 2,355,892 1,978,497 1,987,567 Savings 162,116 154,914 168,831 147,227 141,743 Money market accounts 1,304,017 1,307,051 1,287,686 1,213,992 1,256,605 Certificates of deposit – Retail 384,909 409,608 426,981 446,143 474,668 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 31,348 31,382 31,382 31,631 31,631 Subtotal “customer” deposits 5,268,585 5,147,331 5,257,537 4,776,984 4,801,136 IB Demand – Brokered 85,000 85,000 85,000 85,000 110,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 33,831 33,818 33,804 33,791 33,777 Total deposits 5,387,416 5,266,149 5,376,341 4,895,775 4,944,913 Short-term borrowings 122,085 — — — 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (E) — — 48,496 83,586 168,180 Finance lease liability 5,573 5,820 6,063 6,299 6,528 Operating lease liability 15,155 10,111 10,644 9,902 10,509 Subordinated debt, net (F) 132,772 132,701 132,629 132,557 181,837 Other liabilities (D) 69,237 116,824 123,098 125,110 120,219 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,732,238 5,531,605 5,697,271 5,253,229 5,447,186 Shareholders’ equity 523,426 546,388 543,014 538,459 522,441 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $6,255,664 $6,077,993 $6,240,285 $5,791,688 $5,969,627 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $10.7 $11.1 $10.3 $9.8 $9.4

Includes PPP loans of $10 million at March 31, 2022; $14 million at December 31, 2021; $49 million at September 30, 2021; $84 million at June 30, 2021; and $187 million at March 31, 2021. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. Includes $120 million due from FHLB related to securities sales at March 31, 2022. The $120 million received on April 1, 2022, was used to reduce short term borrowings. The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program. Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans. The decrease was due to the redemption of a $50 million subordinated debt on June 30, 2021.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans (A) 15,884 15,573 25,925 5,962 11,767 Other real estate owned — — — — 50 Total nonperforming assets $15,884 $15,573 $25,925 $5,962 $11,817 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.31% 0.32% 0.56% 0.13% 0.27% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25% 0.26% 0.42% 0.10% 0.20% Performing TDRs (B)(C) $2,375 $2,479 $416 $190 $197 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $606 $8,606 $1,193 $1,678 $1,622 Loans subject to special mention $110,252 $116,490 $115,935 $148,601 $166,013 Classified loans $47,386 $50,702 $51,937 $11,178 $25,714 Impaired loans $16,147 $18,052 $26,341 $6,498 $11,964 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of period $61,697 $65,133 $63,505 $67,536 $67,309 Day one CECL adjustment (5,536) — — — — Provision for credit losses (E) 2,489 3,750 1,600 900 225 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (264) (7,186) 28 (4,931) 2 End of period $58,386 $61,697 $65,133 $63,505 $67,536 ACL to nonperforming loans 367.58% 396.18% 251.24% 1065.16% 573.94% ACL to total loans 1.13% 1.27% 1.42% 1.39% 1.52% General ACL to total loans (F) 1.09% 1.19% 1.26% 1.38% 1.45%

Increase at September 30, 2021 due to one large CRE loan with a retail component, located in Manhattan. Amounts reflect troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) that are paying according to restructured terms. Excludes TDRs included in nonaccrual loans in the following amounts: $13.6 million at March 31, 2022; $1.1 million at December 31, 2021; $4.0 million at September 30, 2021; $3.9 million at June 30, 2021; and $3.9 million at March 31, 2021. Includes $6.9 million for one equipment lease principally due to administrative issues with the servicer and the lessee/borrower at December 31, 2021. Payment was received in January 2022. Commencing on January 1, 2022, the allowance calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2022, the calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. Provision to rollforward the ACL excludes a credit of $114,000 related to the off-balance sheet commitments. Total ACL less specific reserves equals general ACL.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 8.37% 8.99% 8.75% Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 7.65% 8.25% 8.08% Book value per share (C) $28.49 $29.70 $27.45 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $25.85 $27.05 $25.16





March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $513,838 8.37% $508,231 8.29% $491,384 8.66% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 513,838 10.16 508,231 10.62 491,384 12.00 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 513,814 10.16 508,207 10.62 491,355 12.00 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 705,184 13.94 700,790 14.64 724,599 17.70 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $631,522 10.29% $612,762 9.99% $564,533 9.95% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 631,522 12.49 612,762 12.80 564,533 13.79 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 631,498 12.49 612,738 12.80 564,504 13.78 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 690,096 13.65 672,614 14.05 615,925 15.04





Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end. Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($307 million) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($405 million) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($329 million) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($506 million)





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Residential loans retained $41,547 $22,953 $36,845 $37,083 $15,814 Residential loans sold 15,669 20,694 24,041 25,432 45,873 Total residential loans 57,216 43,647 60,886 62,515 61,687 Commercial real estate 25,575 16,134 14,944 12,243 38,363 Multifamily 265,650 162,740 120,716 255,820 85,009 Commercial (C&I) loans/leases (A) (B) 143,029 341,886 143,121 141,285 129,141 SBA (C) 26,093 27,630 11,570 15,976 58,730 Wealth lines of credit (A) 9,400 7,500 10,020 3,200 2,475 Total commercial loans 469,747 555,890 300,371 428,524 313,718 Installment loans 131 94 178 25 63 Home equity lines of credit (A) 1,341 5,359 2,535 4,140 1,899 Total loans closed $528,435 $604,990 $363,970 $495,204 $377,367

Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded. Includes equipment finance. Includes PPP loans of $9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $47 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $928,828 $3,606 1.55% $761,187 $2,629 1.38% Tax-exempt (A) (B) 4,701 48 4.08 7,980 98 4.91 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 508,408 3,656 2.88 501,590 3,954 3.15 Commercial mortgages 2,353,032 18,175 3.09 1,840,363 14,420 3.13 Commercial 2,008,464 18,203 3.63 1,932,692 16,455 3.41 Commercial construction 18,087 160 3.54 15,606 139 3.56 Installment 34,475 254 2.95 37,695 276 2.93 Home equity 40,245 324 3.22 48,853 399 3.27 Other 283 6 8.48 246 5 8.13 Total loans 4,962,994 40,778 3.29 4,377,045 35,648 3.26 Federal funds sold — — — 102 — 0.00 Interest-earning deposits 127,121 29 0.09 555,331 128 0.09 Total interest-earning assets 6,023,644 44,461 2.95% 5,701,645 38,503 2.70% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,455 11,129 Allowance for credit losses (61,001) (71,160) Premises and equipment 23,022 22,634 Other assets 168,239 228,134 Total noninterest-earning assets 137,715 190,737 Total assets $6,161,359 $5,892,382 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $2,330,340 $1,238 0.21% $1,908,380 $978 0.20% Money markets 1,294,100 539 0.17 1,259,597 794 0.25 Savings 156,554 5 0.01 135,202 17 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 426,166 606 0.57 533,488 1,470 1.10 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,207,160 2,388 0.23 3,836,667 3,259 0.34 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 85,000 373 1.76 110,000 493 1.79 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,823 261 3.09 33,769 261 3.09 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,325,983 3,022 0.28 3,980,436 4,013 0.40 Borrowings 55,513 64 0.46 186,006 209 0.45 Capital lease obligation 5,662 68 4.80 6,608 79 4.78 Subordinated debt 132,731 1,364 4.11 181,795 2,145 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,519,889 4,518 0.40% 4,354,845 6,446 0.59% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 978,288 848,325 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 119,003 163,569 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,097,291 1,011,894 Shareholders’ equity 544,179 525,643 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,161,359 $5,892,382 Net interest income $39,943 $32,057 Net interest spread 2.55% 2.11% Net interest margin (D) 2.69% 2.28%

Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $928,828 $3,606 1.55% $885,390 $3,104 1.40% Tax-exempt (A) (B) 4,701 48 4.08 5,443 54 3.97 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 508,408 3,656 2.88 510,562 3,799 2.98 Commercial mortgages 2,353,032 18,175 3.09 2,209,160 17,708 3.21 Commercial 2,008,464 18,203 3.63 1,826,640 16,660 3.65 Commercial construction 18,087 160 3.54 20,426 176 3.45 Installment 34,475 254 2.95 33,400 253 3.03 Home equity 40,245 324 3.22 41,955 346 3.30 Other 283 6 8.48 270 6 8.89 Total loans 4,962,994 40,778 3.29 4,642,413 38,948 3.36 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-earning deposits 127,121 29 0.09 513,650 178 0.14 Total interest-earning assets 6,023,644 44,461 2.95% 6,046,896 42,284 2.80% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,455 11,517 Allowance for credit losses (61,001) (65,542) Premises and equipment 23,022 23,117 Other assets 168,239 182,154 Total noninterest-earning assets 137,715 151,246 Total assets $6,161,359 $6,198,142 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $2,330,340 $1,238 0.21% $2,321,970 $1,327 0.23% Money markets 1,294,100 539 0.17 1,290,334 678 0.21 Savings 156,554 5 0.01 152,570 20 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 426,166 606 0.57 453,127 725 0.64 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 4,207,160 2,388 0.23 4,218,001 2,750 0.26 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 85,000 373 1.76 85,000 387 1.82 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,823 261 3.09 33,810 267 3.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,325,983 3,022 0.28 4,336,811 3,404 0.31 Borrowings 55,513 64 0.46 25,890 25 0.39 Capital lease obligation 5,662 68 4.80 5,913 71 4.80 Subordinated debt 132,731 1,364 4.11 132,659 1,363 4.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,519,889 4,518 0.40% 4,501,273 4,863 0.43% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 978,288 1,042,477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 119,003 111,357 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,097,291 1,153,834 Shareholders’ equity 544,179 543,035 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,161,359 $6,198,142 Net interest income $39,943 $37,421 Net interest spread 2.55% 2.37% Net interest margin (D) 2.69% 2.46%

Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2021 2021 2020 2021 Shareholders’ equity $523,426 $546,388 $543,014 $538,459 $522,441 Less: Intangible assets, net 48,471 48,902 49,333 43,156 43,524 Tangible equity $474,955 $497,486 $493,681 $495,303 $478,917 Period end shares outstanding 18,370,312 18,393,888 18,627,910 18,829,877 19,034,870 Tangible book value per share $25.85 $27.05 $26.50 $26.30 $25.16 Book value per share 28.49 29.70 29.15 28.60 27.45 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $6,255,664 $6,077,993 $6,240,285 $5,791,688 $5,969,627 Less: Intangible assets, net 48,471 48,902 49,333 43,156 43,524 Tangible assets $6,207,193 $6,029,091 $6,190,952 $5,748,532 $5,926,103 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.65% 8.25% 7.97% 8.62% 8.08% Equity to assets 8.37% 8.99% 8.70% 9.30% 8.75%





Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income $13,441 $14,855 $14,171 $14,418 $13,178 Average shareholders’ equity $544,179 $543,035 $544,856 $530,971 $525,643 Less: Average intangible assets, net 48,717 49,151 48,757 43,366 43,742 Average tangible equity $495,462 $493,884 $496,099 $487,605 $481,901 Return on average tangible common equity 10.85% 12.03% 11.43% 11.83% 10.94%



