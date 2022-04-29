Free Streaming Service Crackle Announces New Originals, Exclusives, Movies, and Series for May, Including the Crackle Original Feature Film Blast, Exclusive Series in the Vault, and Exclusive Feature Films Blended and Senior Moment

COS COB, Conn., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases planned for May.
The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 70 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com, with previously announced plans to expand to over 90 touch points.
New Crackle AVOD Originals in May
Blast
In a Parisian parking lot, a bomb disposal expert (Nora Arnezeder) finds herself trapped in her car with her kids as an anti-tank mine has been set under the car. Sonia is used to facing dangerous situations, but with the children’s lives on the line and her boyfriend (Pierre Kiwitt) left outside, powerless, the stakes have never been higher. They have 30 minutes to diffuse the bomb and work out who could be the mastermind behind this. Will they stand united until the end or will the family implode under pressure?
New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in May
Senior Moment
Victor Martin (William Shatner) is a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car impounded. Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state's new DA to get back his license and car.
In the Vault – Season One (May 19)
Freshman Liv Steele (Claudia Lee) arrives at Woodlawn College excited for a fresh start - but - will her past catch up with her?
Blended (May 12)
After a bad blind date, a man (Adam Sandler) and woman (Drew Barrymore) find themselves stuck together at a resort for families, where their attraction grows as their respective kids benefit from their burgeoning relationship.
Sherlock
The highly successful, new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes – starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes and Martin Freeman as Watson – comes exclusively to Crackle. Sherlock Holmes, an analytical deduction fanatic, is helping on police investigations for fun when he runs into potential flatmate Dr. John Watson, fresh from serving in the war in Afghanistan and sporting a limp. In spite of Watson's initial skepticism, Holmes' brilliant mind and dangerous lifestyle offer the stimulation he craves, and the two quickly forge an alliance. Sherlock provides the inspired leaps of intellect, while Watson keeps his friend's flights of fancy grounded – creating the perfect pairing for a legendary partnership. All four seasons plus the special episode.
New BBC Titles in May
In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!
David Copperfield
One of the best loved novels in the English language and Dickens’ own favorite. The story follows David Copperfield from childhood tribulations to literary success.
Inside Christie's: The World's Biggest Auction House
As Christie's celebrates its 250th anniversary, this two-part series follows the drama behind iconic art auctions across the globe to reveal how the world's biggest auction house operates.
Inside the Tower of London
The Tower of London has stood at the center of British history for nearly 1,000 years. This series explores its incredible stories and goes behind closed doors to see how the Tower runs today.
Joanna Lumley's Britain
After a lifetime of travels that have taken her across the globe, Joanna Lumley is making her most personal journey yet, traveling from Essex to Whitby.
Crackle’s May Picks
Classic TV Moms
To celebrate the moms in your life the Crackle crew has selected titles that ensure everyone remembers who runs the household with classics like What’s Happening!! (Mabel King), The Partridge Family (Shirley Jones), The Dick Van Dyke Show (Mary Tyler Moore), and Father Knows Best (Elinor Donahue).
Heroic War Stories
To celebrate Memorial Day, Crackle is taking you to the front lines of military history with titles like Hanover Street (Harrison Ford, Lesley-Anne Down), Anzio (Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk), 1941 (John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd), and Tour of Duty (Terence Knox, Stephen Caffrey).
Period Pieces
The Crackle time machine is taking you way back to experience history firsthand with the series The Musketeers (Luke Pasqualino, Howard Charles), Ripper Street (Adam Rothenberg, Matthew Macfadyen), Sense & Sensibility (Charity Wakefield, Dominic Cooper), and Taboo (Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin).
Tales from the Precinct
The Crackle team works hard to protect our fans from boredom and serve them a slate of the best cop shows in TV history with titles like Car 54, Where Are You? (Joe E. Ross, Fred Gwynne), Barney Miller (Hal Linden, Max Gail), S.W.A.T (Mark Shera, Steve Forrest), and The Rookies (Sam Melville, Georg Stanford Brown).
Swing into Spring
Strap on your hiking boots on and get ready to rappel into a valley action as you gear up for the great outdoors with Sprinter (Shantol Jackson, Dale Elliott), Who We Are, Meru (Jimmy Chin, Renan Ozturk), and Joe Torre: Curveballs Along The Way (Paul Sorvino, Robert Loggia).
New to Crackle Spotlight in May
The Natural
Robert Redford stars in the inspiring fable of a baseball player's major league dreams and the mysterious woman who shatters them.
The Legend of Zorro
Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are reunited with director Martin Campbell in this action-packed escapade set in the California territory in the critical days preceding statehood. Several years after the previous adventure, Alejandro (Banderas) and Elena (Zeta-Jones) are married and have a 10-year-old son, Joaquin (Adrian Alonso). Though Alejandro continues to don the mask of Zorro to protect the poor and oppressed from their overlords' greed, he is torn between his duty and his desire for a more normal life. Now, he must face that conflict again when plans for California to become the 31st state are undermined by a nefarious plot by a group of prominent land barons. In his valiant attempt to foil their plans, Zorro runs headlong into a crisis that threatens his life and the safety of his family.
Ip Man
Upon refusing to teach his martial arts to the invading Japanese soldiers, Ip Man is forced to fight for the honor of his country in a series of battles that will culminate in a kill-or-be-killed showdown with Japan’s greatest fighter.
Snowpiercer
In a future where a failed climate change experiment has killed all life except for the survivors who boarded the Snowpiercer (a train that travels around the globe), a new class system emerges. Starring Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, and Tilda Swinton.
Empire State
Based on a true story, Dwayne Johnson stars as an NYPD detective trying to solve the biggest cash heist in U.S. history.
U.S.S Indianapolis: Men of Courage
During World War II, an American navy ship captained by Charles McVay (Nicolas Cage) is sunk by a Japanese submarine leaving 890 crewmen stranded in shark infested waters.
Heist
When a crew of highly skilled jewel thieves is not paid the money they are owed for a job, they are forced to make one last, big heist for the man who cheated them. Star-studded cast includes Danny DeVito, Sam Rockwell, Gene Hackman, Delroy Lindo, and Rebecca Pidgeon.
Alf
The Tanner family (Andrea Elson, Max Wright) is an average American family. One day, they discover that they have a visitor. He's small, he's furry, he's arrogant, and he's an Alien Life Form from the planet Melmac.
Hudson Street
What do death and love have in common for a divorced dad and full-time police detective? Tony Danza, Lori Loughlin and more share a lot of laughter on Hudson Street.
Additional New TV Series in May
Alf
Britain's Best Drives
Ghost Story/Circle of Fear
High Society: The Cannabis Café
Jo Frost on Killer Kids
Joanna Lumley's Britain
Like Father Like Son
Police: Hour of Duty
Police: Suspect No. 1
Salvage 1
Serial Swindlers
The Accused
The Rookies
Women of the House
Additional New Movies in May
35 And Ticking
A Christmas Blessing
AM Radio
Amour Fou
Ancient Voices: Stonehenge
Arthur: King of the Britons
Autobiography: Mike Tyson
BBC Electric Proms: 2009: Robbie Williams
Becoming Princess Diana
Biblical Prophecy of John
Billy Martin: The Man, The Myth, The Manager
Bone Daddy
Brotherhood of Blades
Cambridge Footlights Revue: 1982
Chandler Christmas Getaway
Charles & Diana: 1983
Chasing the Dragon
Churchill: Winning the War, Losing the Peace
Creature From The Haunted Sea
Dame Edna: Live at the Palace
David Beckham: For the Love of the Game
Dead Heist
Decameron Nights
Diana: Conspiracy Theories
Diana: Legacy of a Princess
Diana: Life in Fashion
Diana: The People's Princess
Diana: The Royal Truth
Dressed to Kill
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Elton John: Uncensored
Fabulous Dorseys
Flood: A River's Rampage
Frankie and Hazel
French and Saunders: 300 Years of French and Saunders
Go Johnny Go
Gundala
Harry & Meghan: The Next Step
Harry & Meghan: The Price of Freedom
Harry & Meghan: The Revelations
Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding
Harry & Meghan: Two Became Three
Harry & Meghan: Your Royal Invitation
Harry and Meghan: A Windsor Wedding
Harry Styles Live in Manchester
High Rollers
If You Really Love Me
In The Line of Duty
It Was 50 Years Ago Today
Jackie OK
Jiang Ziya
Jungle Book
Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor
Kill Zone 2
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
Little Big Soldier
Little Princess
Lord, All Men Can't Be Dogs
Love Affair
Master Z - The IP Man Legacy
Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions
Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to Windsor
Mo Farah: Race of His Life
Ne Zha
Not Just Another Affair
Pinocchio 3000
Police Story: Lockdown
Prince Harry: A New Kind of Royal
Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty
Princess Diana: The Quiet Revolution
Public Cowboy
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip: Love, Marriage & Country
Queen Elizabeth II: Above All Else
Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen
Railroad Tigers
Rainbow
Rampant
Sam Smith Live in London
Scared to Death
Secret of the Mona Lisa
Shadow
Shaolin
Sister Wendy's Pains of Glass
Something Like A Business
Strange Love of Martha Ivers
T-34
The Assassin
The Clearing
The Dempsey Sisters
The Diana Conspiracy: What Happened in Paris?
The Diana Story: Part I: The Young Princess
The Diana Story: Part II: Broken Hearts
The Diana Story: Part III: Legacy of Love
The Endless
The English Royal Family
The Familymoon
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
The Great American Traffic Jam
The Ideal Husband
The Last Days of Princess Diana
The Little Shop of Horrors
The Mayflower Madam
The Outlaw
The Tillman Story
The Timber
The Truth About Emanuel
The Ultimate Baseball Memorabilia
The Villainess
The White King
They Made Me a Criminal
Tidal Wave: No Escape
Timewatch: Young Victoria
Titanic and Me
Topper
Topper Returns (B&W)
Welcome to Mayfair
William & Kate: The Journey, Part 1
William & Kate: The Journey, Part 2
William & Kate: The Journey, Part 3
William & Kate: The Journey, Part 4
William and Harry: Brothers in Arms
Wolf Warrior
Wolf Warrior 2
