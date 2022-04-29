Abeona Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in cell and gene therapy, today announced that preclinical data on AAV204, a novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid from Abeona’s in-licensed AIM™ capsid library, will be presented at the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, to be held on May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, CO and virtually on May 11-12, 2022.



The poster presentation will highlight the ability of AAV204 to produce more robust transduction in the macula area of the eye following para-retinal administration in non-human primates, an ocular administration method that does not require a subretinal detachment. The presentation details are as follows:

Posterboard Number: 3170-F0444

Title: AAV204, a Novel AAV Capsid, Demonstrates Superior Macular Transduction Following Para-Retinal Administration in Non-human Primates

Presenter: Brian Kevany Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer and Head of Research at Abeona

Poster Session Date/Times: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 PM MDT

About the AIM™ capsid library

AIM™ capsids are novel AAV serotypes that target delivery of genetic payloads to the central nervous system (including the retina), lungs, eye, muscle, liver and other tissues with potentially improved tropism profiles key to enable treatment of a variety of devastating diseases. AIM™ vectors have shown the potential to evade the immune response generated by exposure to naturally-occurring AAV vectors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s lead clinical program is EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development. The Company’s development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and potential commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

