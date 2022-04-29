LPL Financial Hires Brett Goodman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Brett Goodman joined the firm as executive vice president, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Goodman will lead the firm’s Corporate Development and Investor Relations teams, overseeing the development and implementation of M&A strategies to support the long-term growth of the firm as well as the firm’s engagement with the shareholder community. He reports to Matt Audette, LPL Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.



“Brett is a seasoned executive in our industry who brings with him a command of the marketplace and proven experience gaining consensus and delivering value through enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. Brett is also a dynamic leader, with a track record of building high-performing teams by inspiring confidence and curiosity,” Audette said. “We welcome Brett to the LPL family.”

Goodman joins LPL from Morgan Stanley where he was a managing director in Wealth Management, charged with the integration and strategic development of E*TRADE Financial. Prior to its acquisition, Goodman served as E*TRADE’s Chief Business Development Officer, overseeing the teams responsible for Strategy, Corporate Development, Investor Relations, Corporate Communication and Innovation Labs.

“In an environment where the importance of human financial advice cannot be overstated, LPL delivers exceptionally to meet the evolving needs of advisors and institutions and their clients,” stated Goodman. “The firm’s extraordinary growth profile is a testament to the quality of their leadership, the breadth of their platform, and the power of their financial model. I am thrilled to join the team.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl



https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc