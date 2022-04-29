Medallion Bank Reports 2022 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its 2022 first quarter results.

Net income of $18.8 million, compared to net income of $13.8 million in the prior year period.

Net interest income of $37.2 million with a net interest margin of 9.66%, compared to $31.0 million and 9.92% in the prior year period.

Annualized ROA and ROE were 4.88% and 28.55%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022, compared to 4.34% and 25.03% in the prior year period.

Provision for loan losses was $2.1 million, compared to a provision of $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.7% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.0% in the prior year period.

The recreation and home improvement loan portfolios grew 21.5% and 38.3%, respectively, during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2022.

Total assets were $1.6 billion, total capital was $273.0 million, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 17.5% at March 31, 2022.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “The momentum of record earnings, loan originations, and historically low loan losses in 2021 continued into the first quarter of 2022. Our $18.8 million of net income was more than 36% higher than the prior year period. This was largely driven by asset growth in both our Recreation Lending and Home Improvement Lending segments. Stable loan loss provisions complemented that growth, reflecting strong consumer credit performance. With market rates now rising after years of stability, our team continues to execute our strategic plan with a primary focus of meeting the financing needs of our customers.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 21.5% to $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $828.7 million at March 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $28.3 million, compared to $24.3 million in the prior year period.

Recreation loans were 67.4% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2022, compared to 68.8% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for recreation loan losses was $1.7 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.07% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.62% in the prior year period.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 38.3% to $473.5 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $342.3 million at March 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $8.8 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period.

Home improvement loans were 31.7% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2022, compared to 28.4% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for home improvement loan losses was $1.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.55% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.41% in the prior year period.



Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 28, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on July 1, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats and home improvements, and offering loan origination services to fintech partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 41,345 $ 35,756 Total interest expense 4,154 4,711 Net interest income 37,191 31,045 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 2,144 2,739 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,047 28,306 Other (loss) income Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure (386 ) (1,129 ) Other non-interest income 156 94 Total non-interest loss, net (230 ) (1,035 ) Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 3,505 2,804 Loan servicing 2,669 2,648 Collection costs 1,158 1,014 Regulatory fees 451 438 Professional fees 411 424 Occupancy and equipment 244 185 Other 894 1,007 Total non-interest expense 9,332 8,520 Income before income taxes 25,485 18,751 Provision for income taxes 6,701 4,979 Net income $ 18,784 $ 13,772



MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

