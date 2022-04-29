Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

Lithuanian English

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 29, 2022. 4 shareholders owning 42,089,511 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.34 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial statements of the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2021.

The resolution is to allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2021 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

