Slip Sheets Market Will Surpass US$ 1.5 Bn Amid Surging Adoption of Lightweight Packaging Materials Across Various Sectors

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global slip sheets market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 934.7 Mn in 2022. With demand increasing at a 4.9% CAGR, the market size will reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032.

Traditionally, pallets were used protect products while storage, transport and shipping operations. However, pallets are heavy and consume a lot of space as they are generally made up of wood which increases the cost of transportation and shipping.

On account of this, demand for lightweight packaging materials is increasing to reduce the overall packaging and transportation costs. This is expected to boost sales of slip sheets in the forthcoming years.

Slip sheets are emerging as an alternative to pallets as they are lightweight and can carry as much load as wood can carry, while occupying lesser space than wooden pallets. These sheets also help in keeping products contamination-free and provide greater product protection.

Slip sheets are generally made up of recyclable material and do not require much maintenance as they can be used again. As slip sheets occupy lesser space as compared to wooden pallets, it ultimately reduces the handling cost. Backed by these factors, demand for slip sheets in logistic and shipping sector is projected to gain traction.

Further, expansion of the ecommerce sector across the globe, along with increasing global trade volumes will create opportunities for growth in the market. Overall, global trade during 2021 reached a record high of about US$ 28.5 trillion according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Global trade gives stimulus to the e-commerce and warehousing industry, which is anticipated to spur demand for slip sheets in the packaging sector. Increasing preference for greater safety and protection while the product is in transit will drive sales of slip sheets.

“Surging adoption of cost-effective and protective packaging solutions in the logistics & shipping sector is expected to augment sales of slip sheets. Also, recyclability and sustainability of slip sheets are making them a preferred choice among manufacturers, which will fuel the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material type, the kraft paperboard segment will account for 62% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of coating type, sales in the anti-slip coating segment are forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032, creating an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 232.0 Mn.

Europe, North America, and East Asia are projected to witness high demand for slip sheets during the forecast period. These regions are estimated to hold around 65% of the total market value share by 2032 collectively.

Competition Landscape

WestRock Company, Badger Paperboard, Inc., Signode India, Sonoco Products Company, International Paper Inc, Atlantic Packaging, and INDEVCO Paper Containers are the key players operating in the slip sheets Market. Furthermore, Continental Paper and Plastic Corporation, CROWN PAPER CONVERTING, Dura-Fibre, LLC, and RTS Packaging, LLC are also noticeable players in the slip sheets market. Tier 1 players in the market hold 10-15% of the total market share

Slip Sheets Market by Category

By Material:

Kraft Paperboard Slip and Tier Sheets

Corrugated Fiberboard Slip and Tier Sheets

By Coating Type:

Anti-Slip Coating

Slip-Assist

Moisture Barrier

Grease Barrier

Water-Resistance

Polyethylene

Other Customized Coating



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania



