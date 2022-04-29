Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company), held on 29 April 2022. adopted the following decisions:

To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2021. To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021. To approve the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company (attached). To approve the updated Remuneration policy of the Company (attached). To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2021 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 6 570 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share). To appoint the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB, legal entity code 111473315, registered office: Jasinskio str. 16B, Vilnius, as the auditor of the Company's year 2022, 2023 and 2024 consolidated and separate financial statements. To set a fee of EUR 46,900 (forty-six thousand nine hundred euros) excluding VAT for the audit of the Company's consolidated and separate financial statements for one financial year. Without changing the scope, the fee for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 will not change, except for the indexation according to the average annual inflation in July of the current year published by the Lithuanian Department of Statistics compiled according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments