Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB on 29 April 2022

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 29 April 2022. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements the Company for the year 2021, presented together with consolidated annual report.

There were no changes in audited financial results if compared to interim consolidated report for twelve months of 2021, which was announced on 25 February 2022.

The financial statements are attached.

We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

Annual report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachments