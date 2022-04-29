Decisions taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, held on 29 April 2022

English Lithuanian





The following decisions were taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB which was held on the 29 April 2022:

Item 1 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

Resolution: The Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021 has been approved.

Item 2 of the Agenda: Independent Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2021.

Heard.

Item 3 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2021.

Resolution: Company's separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2021 has been approved.

Item 4 of the Agenda: Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2021.

Resolution: The audited net profit (loss) allocation under IFRS has been approved for the year 2021 as follows:

thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2020 18,954 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2020 (955) 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares - 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 17,999 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 10,774 6) Transfers from reserves 68 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 28,841 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends (2,389) portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 26,452

0.2 Eur per one ordinary share.

Item 5 of the Agenda: Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2021 which is part of the Annual Report.

Resolution: The Remuneration Report of the Company for 2021 which is part of the Annual Report has been approved.

Item 6 of the Agenda: Election of the Company’s Board members for the 4 years period.

Resolution: Gintaras Bertašius, Sigitas Trijonis, Rimantas Jancevičius, Vilija Milaševičiutė, Andrej Cyba and Linas Strėlis were elected as members of the Company’s Board for the four-year term.

Item 7 of the Agenda: Election of the Company’s Audit Committee members.

Resolution: Milana Buivydienė, Aušra Lobinienė, Vilma Morkaitienė were elected as members of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Item 8 of the Agenda: On the granting of powers to the Chief Executive Officer of Vilkyškių pieninė AB.

Resolution: The CEO of AB Vilkyskiu pienine is authorised (with the right to sub-delegate) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania of the election of new members of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania and to perform all other related actions.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102