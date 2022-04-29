Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Corporate Update

DELRAY BEACH, FL, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire– Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) Announces new Transfer Agent and updates shareholders on accomplishments and future company plans.

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. contracted a new Transfer Agent, which is verified on OTC Markets as of 4/25/2022 to OLDE Monmouth Stock Transfer, a Full-Service Transfer

Agency located at 200 Memorial Pkwy, Atlantic Heights, NJ 07716. Contact info:

www.oldemonmouth.com

On April 13th, 2021, the company canceled 2.12 billion of its common shares and subsequently cancelled an additional 220 million common shares. The company then reduced their authorized shares down from 1 billion to 750 million.

Recently, Moon Equity Holdings Corp also filed with the Florida State Division of Corporations to change the status of its preferred A shares to be used only as voting shares and will only represent controlling interest votes for the company, as to eliminate any fears of dilution.

Both Peruvian Mining deals with Royal Sovereign Costino and Minera Radiante SAC were cancelled. This was mainly due to unsatisfactory Legal and Compliance requirements identified in our final review. The PCAOB Auditors were unable to validate the properties located in Peru according to SEC requirements. The MONI business strategy was updated in Q1, 2022 to focus on Fintech and Crypto as documented on OTC Markets, social media and the company website www.moonequityholdings.com

The company believed it would be in the best interest of its shareholders to focus on BitGift, which recently contracted a major company serving over 100,000 merchants globally with over 1 Million wallet users. The contracted partner is active worldwide in 190 countries and completed over $10 Billion in crypto payments since 2013. Further details will be made available after the launch of BitGift. We continue to focus on the development and upcoming launch of BitGift in Q2. To keep updated please visit: https://thebitgiftcard.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Moon Equity Holdings Corps. future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Moon Equity Holdings Corps subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on future results of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Moon Equity Holdings Corp. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Moon Equity Holdings Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Moon Equity Holdings Corp.

Contact us at:

Info@moonequityholdings.com



