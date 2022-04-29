Vilkyskiu pienine AB annual information for the year 2021

| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Vilkyskiu pienine AB introduce financial statement for the year 2021  Vilkyskiu pienine AB approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

         

         Vilija Milaseviciute
         Economics and Finance Director
         Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment


Attachments

Vilvi group IFRS 2021-12-31-en