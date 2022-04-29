Vilkyskiu pienine AB annual information for the year 2021

Vilkyskiu pienine AB introduce financial statement for the year 2021 Vilkyskiu pienine AB approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and Finance Director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Attachment
| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
