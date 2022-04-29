Fiber Optic Connectors Market to Gain Promising Growth Opportunities with Expansion of Telecommunication Sector, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber optic connectors market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

With rise in adoption of work-from-home culture by many organizations around the world, the demand for home broadband connections is increasing. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Hence, the need for FTTH broadband deployment is estimated to increase in the years ahead, notes a TMR study on the global fiber optic connectors market.

Players operating in the global fiber optic connectors market are focusing on the development of compliance test boards and following industry standards in order to sustain in the high level of competition in the market. Moreover, several companies are increasing concentration of resolving different issues pertaining to thermal management and inadequate port density linked to co-packaged optics. Such efforts are estimated to drive growth opportunities in the global fiber optic connectors market in the years ahead. Moreover, several companies are focusing on new product launches. Hence, they are seen increasing investments in R&D projects.

Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Key Findings

High bandwidth is considered a key element in varied applications, including online gaming, files downloading, and video calling, notes a TMR study on the global fiber optic connectors market. Rise in demand for telecommunication services around the world is fueling the expansion of the telecommunications industry, which, in turn, is resulting in increase in the demand for high bandwidth globally. Moreover, surge in the penetration of the Internet around the world is fueling the demand for high bandwidth. These factors are leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global fiber optic connectors market.

Many companies operating in the fiber optic connectors market are boosting their production capacities in small profile and passive optical connectors. These efforts are helping them in addressing the issues of channel count and port density limitations. Moreover, manufacturers operating in the fiber optic connectors market are developing flexible infrastructure design options together with connectors that can assist in facilitating cost-effective and right-size network capacities and density.

Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Growth Boosters

Rapid expansion of the telecommunication industry globally is driving sales in the fiber optic connectors market

Rise in penetration of Internet and increase in the number of data centers around the world are expected to propel the global market for fiber optic connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Regional Analysis

The North America fiber optic connectors market is projected to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to factors such as technological advancements, existence of many key players, and expansion of the telecommunication & data center applications in the region

The fiber optic connectors market in Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period, due to the presence of numerous fiber optic connector manufacturers in the region

Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Broadcom, Corning Cable Systems LLC

Amphenol Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Diamond SA

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Radiall

Molex LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Senko Advanced Components

US Conec Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Fiber Optic Connectors Market Segmentation

Type

LC (Lucent Connectors)

SC (Standard Connectors)

CS Connectors

SN Connectors

MPO/MTP (Multiple-fiber Push-on/Pull-off) Connectors

ST (Straight Tip) Connectors

MXC Connectors

Others

Application

Telecom Industry

Data Centers

DWDM Systems

Lasers

Others



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



