iLending Taps Christian Marcussen as Chief Digital Officer

Englewood, CO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, a national leader in automotive refinancing, is pleased to announce that Christian Marcussen has been named Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Mr. Marcussen will be responsible for technology-related, digital, and innovation services including infrastructure, security, communication services, and software development.

“Bringing Christian on will keep iLending in the technological lead and is absolutely key to our ongoing growth and success,” said iLending’s CEO, Tom Holgate. “Staying ahead in digital services paves the way for iLending to better deliver safe and secure car refinancing to potentially millions of consumers, empowering us to continue helping them save every month. By embracing innovative technology, we are set to improve upon systems and processes and be the automotive refinancing leader.”

Holgate added, “Christian is joining on the heels of the hiring of our new CMO, Renee Brown, and comes to iLending as the company launches a brand refresh and new logo, in addition to our exciting Wheels in Motion Sweepstakes, providing the chance for clients to win a new car. We are very well positioned for the future of this industry.”

“When the opportunity presented itself to join iLending, it was not a difficult decision,” shared Marcussen. “This was a logical next step for me, this opens the door to implementing the kinds of strategies and technologies that will significantly enhance iLending’s digital platforms and clear a pathway to accelerated progress. I am joining a team of extremely dedicated professionals with a clear vision – to transcend being just a car refinance company. I am joining a team that shares my passion for improving consumers’ financial situations. Leading the evolution of experience-driven consumer technologies and core technologies is an exciting challenge – and something I am eager to meet head-on.”

Prior to joining iLending, Mr. Marcussen was with Abound Credit Union in Louisville, Kentucky where he led Strategy, Technology, Marketing, and other areas for six years. Prior to Abound, he was at Mazuma Credit Union in Kansas City for 12 years as the Chief Information Officer. He has a degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $145 per month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com