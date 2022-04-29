Pfluger Announces Six New Principals

Austin, TX, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter our next 50 years, we celebrate the growth of our leadership team with six individuals who inspire us to dissect challenges and embrace possibilities. Meet our six new principals!

Principals

Isabel Corsino, AIA, NCARB, RID, has experience as both architect and educator. This background gives her a unique perspective and understanding of her craft.

Erik Leitner, RA, has been an integral part of our commercial team, working on projects like The HEDGE and The ALMA apartments, two affordable housing projects in Austin.

Garrett Martin, AIA, left a career in aerospace to follow a passion for education architecture. He advocates for educators by ensuring the built environment supports their mission.

Derek Pennant-Jones, Controller, the king of brevity.

Principal Emeritus

In his 37 years with Pfluger, Cliff Trinkaus, RA, RID, has made significant contributions to educational architecture in Texas and has worked on nearly every significant project in the Pfluger-Austin portfolio.

Mike Elmore, AIA, LEED AP, brought four decades of experience to support Pfluger's entrance into the Dallas-Fort Worth market. His expansive knowledge of educational architecture helps clients explore new ways the built environment can support their vision.

ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in 1972, Pfluger Architects is a Texas-based firm that creates spaces to engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Pfluger is committed to a sustainable and human-centered design approach that meets the needs and budget of each client.