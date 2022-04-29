VelocityEHS® Dream Team of Board-Certified Ergonomists and AI & Machine Learning Scientists Headline Virtual Ergonomics Conference on May 3

CHICAGO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today it will host a new virtual event — The VelocityEHS Ergonomics Conference on May 3, 2022. During this free, one day conference, experts will provide thought leadership on ways to focus on the job improvement process while reducing workplace injuries related to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). VelocityEHS expert speakers include board-certified professional ergonomists (CPEs), certified safety professionals (CSPs), certified industrial hygienists (CIHs), a PhD in machine learning, and a doctor in physical therapy.



Additional topics include implementation of best practices, tools for calculating a return on investment, machine learning advancements, physical demands analysis, the impacts of ergonomics on corporations, and insights from experts on the front lines at Cummins, Lear Corporation, Southwire Company and W.L. Gore & Associates.

“One of the best ways to judge the health, sustainability and vitality of a global enterprise is to look at how seriously they take ergonomics,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “One thing the very best companies in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemical and so on, have in common is the investment they make in ergonomics and designing risk out of their processes. With more CPEs than any other company, and game-changing technology that harnesses AI & machine learning to help non experts achieve expert results, VelocityEHS is the most trusted ergonomics partner of the Fortune 500 and beyond.”

The free, daylong event features a packed and unparalleled line up of experts and content, with ergonomics insights on a broad-range of topics, including:

Advancing Your Ergonomics Progress

10-10:15 a.m. ET

Presented by Jamie Mallon, CPE, and Chief Revenue Officer at VelocityEHS. Mallon will share his 25+ years of experience consulting with Fortune 500 companies to help them advance the impact of their ergonomics improvement process, enabling them to identify and design out risk before injury.

10:15−11 a.m. ET

Presented by Kristi Hames, CIH, CSP, Senior Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS and Christy Lotz, CPE, Director of Ergonomics, VelocityEHS. This workshop covers the key elements of a written ergonomics plan, considerations for establishing your ergonomics team, activities you can perform to enhance stakeholder alignment, and how to select metrics that are aligned with your process maturity and stakeholder objectives.

11:15−12 p.m. ET

Presented by Rick Barker, CPE, CSP, Principal Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS and Rachel Zoky, CPE, Senior Consultant, VelocityEHS. This session covers ways to sustain a successful ergonomics process by updating your program as it matures.

12:15−12:45 p.m. ET

Presented by Blake McGowan, CPE, Director of Ergonomics Research, VelocityEHS; Kevin Perdeaux, CPE, Director of Global Ergonomics, Lear Corporation; and Ryan Goad, CPE, Environmental, Health & Safety Manager, Southwire Company.

1-1:30 p.m. ET

Presented by Ben Taft, Senior Product Manager, VelocityEHS, this session will explore how ActiveEHS in ergonomics harnesses AI & machine learning along with deep domain expertise from VelocityEHS experts to drive a continuous improvement cycle prediction, intervention and outcomes.

1:45-2:15 p.m. ET

Presented by Arielle West, PT, PDT, Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS, will explore how Physical Demands Analysis (PDA), another tool to manage musculoskeletal disorders is used to match people to job demands.

2:30-3:15 p.m. ET

Presented by Blake McGowan, CPE, Director of Ergonomics, VelocityEHS, this session will center on the relationship between ergonomics and risk reduction and the necessity for business to up their performance on the ESG and sustainability front.

3:30-4:15 p.m. ET

Presented by Dr. Julia Penfield, Ph.D., Principal Machine Learning Scientist, VelocityEHS and Rick Barker, CPE, CSP, Principal Solutions Strategist, VelocityEHS, this session will provide a great understanding of what machine learning is and how it is already being applied to save time and increase the effectiveness in three different EHS use cases.

4:30-5 p.m. ET

Presented by Blake McGowan, CPE, Director of Ergonomics Research, VelocityEHS; Sarah Grawe, Ergonomics Manager, Cummins; and Michael Mauro, Divisional Ergonomics and Error Proofing Process Owner, W.L. Gore & Associates. This session features a conversation with Cummins and W.L. Gore & Associates on ways to assess the value of new technology.



VelocityEHS virtual events offer attainable learning opportunities to individuals seeking unique perspectives on the common EHS and ESG issues most affecting companies today. Stay up-to-date with current and upcoming conferences, webinars and other learning opportunities by visiting the Webinars & Recordings page and following VelocityEHS on LinkedIn .

The VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics solution, now with Active Causes & Controls, is available via the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, which delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

