Multitude SE: Multitude SE’s Board of Directors elects Chairman and Vice Chairman and Decides on Committee Compositions

Helsinki, 29 April 2022 – The Board of Directors of Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “Company”) has decided to re-elect Frederik Strange as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jorma Jokela as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has also decided the compositions of its Committees, which are as follows:

Audit Committee: Kristiina Leppänen (Chairman), Goutam Challagalla and Juhani Vanhala

People and Culture Committee (formerly called Remuneration Committee): Frederik Strange (Chairman), Goutam Challagalla and Juhani Vanhala

Risk Committee: Jussi Mekkonen (Chairman), Kristiina Leppänen, Michael A. Cusumano and Frederik Strange

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +16 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com