everphone Honored As Stevie Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- everphone , a device-as-a-service startup that supplies, repairs, replaces, and recycles mobile devices for enterprise customers for one low monthly subscription, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Mobile Operations Management Solutions category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. everphone won the Mobile Operations Management Solutions category for its work with the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program , provides low-income households up to $30 off their monthly internet service, or up to $75 off for those living on tribal lands. everphone is providing 60,000 devices along with device lifecycle services to households across the U.S. With everphone’s services, households across America now have the opportunity to comfortably access the digital resources they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

everphone’s service delivers a seamless process for the entire device lifecycle, offering improved security and devices of their choice. All sourcing, staging, deployment, upgrades, and repairs of the devices are handled by everphone. Additionally, if the device is no longer being used, everphone will recycle and refurbish the device, reducing each device's carbon footprint by up to 120 pounds.

“It’s a huge honor to be selected as a Stevie Award winner and be recognized among such an outstanding group of companies,” said Tillmann Schwabe, General Manager of everphone, Inc. “It’s essential that households have access to the digital resources they need to successfully navigate their lives, and everphone is proud to be a part of this mission, providing the same enterprise-grade service levels that our corporate customers receive.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About everphone

everphone is the one-stop-shop solution for company smartphones and tablets. The Berlin-based startup has developed a new concept of providing companies with smart devices in a flexible and secure way. everphone device rentals include everything from sourcing, device administration via MDM software, as well as the handling of broken devices and returns. With “choose your own device” employees can pick their preferred device. Part of the everphone concept is a quick smartphone replacement service in case of damages. Since 2016, everphone sources, configures, and deploys rental smart-phones and tablets with full service. In December 2021 everphone entered the US market and established its American headquarters in Miami, Florida. everphone was founded by former CHECK24 board member Jan Dzulko. Today, everphone supplies more than 1,000 customers, both SME and global players such as Ernst & Young. The firm employs more than 250 people globally.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

