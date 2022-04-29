ELEGANT 1957 FERRARI 250 GT LWB BERLINETTA TOUR DE FRANCE JOINS GROWING LINE UP OF IMPRESSIVE CONSIGNMENTS FOR BROAD ARROW GROUP INAUGURAL MONTEREY AUCTION

Detroit MI, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group is thrilled to announce the addition of the historic 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’, chassis 0619 GT (Estimate: $6,000,000 - $7,000,000 USD), to the forthcoming Monterey Jet Center auction being held this 18 August 2022 during Monterey car week. The TdF represents one of the finest examples of its kind, complete with known history from new and accompanied by its Ferrari “Red Book” Classiche Certification

When a sports car dominated a race and its class so convincingly throughout its early model years, it only seemed logical for that car model to assume the race circuit name in victory. It was on account of that outright dominance that led to the christening of the svelte 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, the ‘Tour de France’ – a name based on the string of victories assembled between a small group of drivers who piloted their respective TdF Ferraris to victory from 1956 through 1959.

Designed by Pinin Farina, built by Scaglietti, the all-aluminum competition Berlinetta was a simple yet stunning design. It featured a long hood accentuated by covered headlights. The design was a work of art, it was deceptively quick, perfectly balanced, and offered an abundance of performance.

Perhaps most impressive is the list of caretakers of 0619 GT, beginning with its first owner, Pierre Noblet, who had competently piloted his TdF in over 10 different circuit races and hill climbs through 1960. Noblet scored an impressive list of podium finishes in period including third and fourth place finishes at Spa, Reims, and Monza. Subsequent European owners damaged the car in street incidences (See Pourret, The Ferrari Legend). In 1975, the TdF was found and rescued from obscurity by noted N.A.R.T race team mechanic, Ferrari guru and gentleman driver, Mr. Wayne Sparling.

As the primary mechanic for Luigi Chinetti’s North America Race Team, Sparling knew the ins and outs of just about every single 12-cylinder Ferrari there is and when time permitted, he set out to return. his TdF to its former glory. He achieved that goal in the early 2000s and subsequently began not only showing the TdF at events such as the FCA Nationals and Cavallino Classic but also extensively driving the Ferrari on events around the country. After several years thoroughly enjoying the Ferrari, in 2018 the TdF was acquired by the current owner, who reunited the car with its original body and commissioned comprehensive sympathetic repairs in Italy by GPS Classic in conjunction with Quality Cars. The car was subsequently submitted to Ferrari Classiche for Factory

Certification which it received in April 2021. In addition to its exceptional Best in Show at Cavallino, 0619 also claimed another Platinum Award as well as the special Elegance in Motion Award at the Pebble Beach Concours. Concluding its 2021 concours entries, a third Platinum Award was received at the 2021 Ferrari Club of America Annual Meeting in Sebring.

Founding Partner & Senior Car Specialist Donnie Gould shares his thoughts on the TdF; “The 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Tour de France is one of the all-time great Ferraris and this ex-Wayne Sparling example is an amazing car for a new owner to enjoy, both to present at concours d’elegance events as well as high-speed touring. Now fully certified by the Factory, this car is an outstanding example that is eligible for just about every event on the planet. A highly suitable feature offering for our inaugural Monterey auction, we are extremely excited to present 0619 GT to discerning car collectors this August.

The 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Tour de France will be offered at this year’s inaugural Monterey sale by Broad Arrow Auctions and will be featured alongside approximately 80 important collector cars. The sale is scheduled for Thursday, 18 August, please visit www.broadarrowauctions.com for more information.

