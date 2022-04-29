Media Alert: Ontario Nuclear Workers To Join May Day Rally at Queen’s Park

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians for Nuclear Energy (C4NE) announced today that it will be organizing a group of Nuclear Workers and Allies to participate in Sunday’s May Day Rally at Queen’s Park Sunday, May 1 at 1:45 p.m. We will be celebrating Nuclear Energy Workers as Clean Air and Climate Heroes, and Nuclear Energy as the gold standard for a Just Transition.



WHAT : Gathering of Nuclear Workers & Allies at the Queen’s Park May Day Rally

We accomplished a Just Transition right here in Ontario from 2005 to 2014 when Nuclear provided 90% of the required energy to phase-out coal. This resulted in North America’s greatest greenhouse gas reduction. Coal workers were seamlessly transitioned into even better jobs at nuclear plants providing zero carbon energy . This resulted in smog days going from 54 a year to zero, and saved thousands of lives that would have been lost to air pollution.

Canada is well positioned to set a Net-Zero industrial policy centering Nuclear Energy. This is good news for fossil fuel workers who are nervous about losing high-paying jobs and the economic basis of their communities. Nuclear Energy offers them permanent employment in the skilled trades with unparalleled union density and good pay.

Getting to Net-Zero is going to require an enormous amount of zero carbon energy generation. To power our electric vehicles and heat our homes, the equivalent of 113 large hydro dams or 96 large CANDU reactors will be needed. Nuclear Energy, with its 96% made in Canada supply chain, can capture the value of this historic investment in the pockets of working Canadians, offering fossil fuel workers a truly Just Transition.

We are looking forward to celebrating Nuclear Workers and their enormous contributions to making Ontario a Clean Air and Climate Leader, and a model for other provinces still using coal. Nuclear Energy is the Just Transition!

For more information contact: Noah Zatzman at noah@aurorastrategy.com