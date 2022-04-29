Does the Cryptocurrency Space Favor Scams and Fraudulent Activities?

Coral Springs, FL, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We live in the digital age where information is digitized and stored online, and recently, on blocks joined by chain connections (blockchain). With so much of our data available online, the stakes on data protection have never been higher. One leaked password could put your entire investment portfolio at risk.

One of the biggest problems in modern times is digital counterfeiting. Digital scammers and malicious actors lurk in the hotspots of the digital space, looking for unsuspecting victims. They know that there’s no standard to check the authenticity of NFTs, and they take advantage of this loophole. Going through blockchain records and contract addresses is often not enough to detect duplicates.

Unfortunately, losing assets to scammers is common in the market’s present state. The only option to protect yourself is to secure your digital assets using the most reliable options available.

Let the professionals handle security

There are multiple security options in the cryptocurrency space utilizing different methods to secure your digital assets. However, we have found that every security standard has its weaknesses. The average fraudster or scammer can easily exploit the most sophisticated security system with the proper knowledge (which is usually within reach).

REV3AL is one security solution that you may explore to keep your digital valuables safe. REV3AL is the brainchild of a team with decades of experience in on-chain and off-chain asset security. The team applies similar principles of physical asset protection to offer multi-layer security solutions for detecting fake NFTs and counterfeit digital material. The technology caters to creators, collectors, marketplaces, and intellectual property owners.

Digital fraudsters are real!

OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, recently announced that it was the victim of a phishing attack. The NFT marketplace lost millions of dollars to the elaborate scheme.

OpenSea’s Co-founder and CEO, Devin Finzer, stated that at least 32 users lost NFTs worth $1.7 million, and they were still investigating the attack.

This case only made the news because of the caliber of the victim and the amount involved. Many fraud cases don’t make the news, with many more not even reported. However, the victims feel the effect of these attacks. The security of your digital assets is a critical issue.

REV3AL’s competitive advantage

Decades of experience in the field of high-end security and brand protection.

An advanced multi-layered approach to protecting intellectual property, copyrights, exclusive rights, and sub-licenses.

Digital and physical NFT verification and authentication using state-of-the-art technologies.

Multiple on-chain and off-chain security features.

The service team consists of system architects, fraud prevention experts, cybersecurity and protection groups, and various arts, media, and entertainment experts, with decades of experience and extensive crypto knowledge.

Always maintain personal responsibility

The decentralized finance space offers more financial freedom than traditional spaces. Anyone can participate in these open, unbiased, and transparent financial ecosystems, including bad-faith actors. Hence, these opportunities come with associated risks.

Digital asset safety is a personal responsibility challenge. Digital fraudsters often use traditional contracts and exploit security principles to access your assets. Always enable multi-factor authentication to every device, application, or wallet that holds your valuables.

REV3AL technology employs similar multiple authentication factors to keep digital assets safe on-chain and off-chain. Users can securely run the authentication process on-chain, while also using an innovative specialized decoder for off-chain authentication of their digital assets.