LifeLabs’ Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Martin, wins 2022 Report on Business Best Executive Award

Toronto, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Kelly Martin, LifeLabs’ Chief Financial Officer, has been awarded a 2022 Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Best Executive Awards is an annual celebration of excellence among executive leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels represented in five functional categories: Finance, HR, Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Technology. The 50 winners were chosen based on merit, specifically on their professional background, achievements, leadership style, and impact to their organization and to their industry. Kelly was one of the 10 winners in the Finance category

“What an incredible honour to receive this recognition and to be acknowledged among such a distinguished list of awardees,” says Kelly Martin, CFO, LifeLabs. “As a mentor, I hope receiving this award encourages other women working in finance and other male-dominated fields that it is possible to achieve your goals through resilience and determination.”

Kelly joined LifeLabs at the start of the pandemic. During these two years, she worked to remove barriers and ensured liquidity to support agility in operations and growth for LifeLabs. She has demonstrated exceptional foresight and strategic thinking to help LifeLabs respond to the pressures and volatile market conditions brought on by the pandemic. With over 25 years of organizational and C-Suite leadership experience, Kelly has a broad and unique background in both finance and logistics across multiple sectors. She has a consistent track record of developing winning strategies to realign resources, deliver operational excellence, and improve profit margins.

“Kelly has been an integral member of the LifeLabs leadership team,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO. “As CFO, she brings a balanced approach to finances and growth, believing that finance can’t always be about cutting costs – growth requires investment. Her bold and strategic leadership placed LifeLabs in a position to successfully support testing, collection and logistics throughout the pandemic making us a reliable partner with federal and provincial governments. She is a strong role model and mentor to many, especially to female in the finance field.”

LifeLabs thanks Kelly for her strong leadership and impactful contribution to the organization and our healthcare community.

To learn more about the award and the other individuals included in the list, please click here.

