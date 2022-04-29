Audited annual report 2021

Lysaker, NORWAY

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 29 April 2022

The annual report for securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has now been released (only in Norwegian language). The report contains a Board of Directors' report (årsberetning), accounts and notes (regnskap og noter), portfolios (porteføljer), the auditor's considerations (revisors beretning) and more.

The annual report can be downloaded here, or at www.storebrand.no/sam.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

Årsregnskap verdipapirfondene 2021