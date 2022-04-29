Publishing of the annual financial report 2021

English French

Paris, April 29th, 2022

Ecoslops’ annual financial report 2021, including the Management report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance report, the statutary and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st of December 2021, as well as the related auditors reports, has been published (in french),

- on the company’s website: https://www.ecoslops.com/en/finance/finance-documentation-centre/

financial-reports-and-reference-documents

- and on Euronext Growth: https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/FR0011490648-ALXP

Our Sustainable Development report will be published on May 30th, 2022.

ABOUT ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris - Code ISIN : FR0011490648

Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME & FCPI eligible

Investor Relations : ir-ecoslops@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43

Ecoslops is the cleantech that brings oil into the circular economy thanks to an innovative technology

allowing the company to upgrade oil residues and used lub oil into new fuels and light bitumen. The

solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these

residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and more

ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.

